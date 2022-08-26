From Luxury Suites to the Casino Floor, Q-SYS Delivers a Mass-Scale Experience on the Las Vegas Strip

Resorts World Las Vegas has partnered with Q-SYS (opens in new tab) to create amazing experiences for patrons in their luxury suites, event spaces, and common areas. The Q-SYS Platform delivers a software-based solution that supports large-scale centralized processing comprised of over 2,000 end points throughout two towers, over 3,500 rooms, and multiple dining and event experiences, plus a massive casino floor. In addition, Q-SYS can easily accommodate growth plans and ever-changing requirements.

Powered by two Q-SYS Core 5200 Enterprise Cores, one for each hotel tower, the luxury suites offer twelve different room types with fully automated systems including AV distribution, ceiling loudspeakers, in-wall touch screen controls and environmental controls. To provide real-time visibility of each of these spaces, the One Touch Living integration team developed a series of custom Q-SYS I/O dashboards.

[QSC Brings Q-SYS Control to Google Meet Hardware Ecosystem] (opens in new tab)

“It’s a very powerful platform,” said Corey Brushia, president, One Touch Living. “I discovered I can use CSS to build out some really nice user interface dashboards, and there’s so much that we can do with it.”

The nightlife hub of the resort includes a nightclub, a dayclub, a social gaming and dining experience as well as an experiential dining venue, all of which must function independently, while also integrating with each other for special events. With a wide array of end users utilizing these spaces, control also needs to strike a balance between functionality and simplicity.

To deliver such a flexible, yet integrated event experience, integration company Solotech utilized the open architecture of Q-SYS to customize an overarching system and easily integrate third-party devices, while leveraging Q-SYS as the heart of the routing capabilities.

“The Q-SYS Platform is incredibly inclusive of their third-party partners, so the diversity you can build in is by far one of the nicest things I’ve ever had with any product,” said Ben Baczenas, integration system designer at Solotech.

[InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Trends and Technologies Showcased in Las Vegas] (opens in new tab)

Encompassing the gaming floor, hotel lobbies, gaming salons, corridors, hallways, vestibules, elevators and more, these common areas are each part of a larger system, but each also have their own unique requirements. The software-based relationship between Q-SYS and Dante as a licensed feature allows for simple additions to the network, everything from Bluetooth audio to DJ inputs.

In addition, with an installation as large and variable as Resorts World Las Vegas, Q-SYS Open technology enabled the team to standardize regardless of the space type. Programmers can quickly conceptualize and adjust globally, while also providing the added benefit of allowing the in-house AV team to quickly master the system.

“Q-SYS is the only truly network friendly audio, video and control platform,” said Shane Snell, project manager, National Technology Associates. “I don’t think I design anything right now but Q-SYS.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Resorts World Las Vegas partnered with Technology West Group to implement a gigantic AV-over-IP network that comprised of over 2,000 Visionary Solution endpoints and 2,000 Q-SYS audio channels, encompassing almost every area of the property. With multiple plugins readily available, Visionary Solutions endpoints seamlessly integrate into Q-SYS making the combination an ideal partnership to act as the Resorts World Las Vegas network foundation.

“The support is one of the greatest stories of Q-SYS—it’s very rare now in the industry that you have a great product matched with great support,” said Richard Reisig, vice president, technology West Group.