Exertis Almo’s E4 Experience D.C. Unveils Pro AV Industry’s Newest Products

From larger-than-life LED videowalls to revenue-generating services for installation and content creation, Exertis Almo is expecting the showroom floor of this week’s Washington, D.C. E4 Experience (opens in new tab) to be buzzing with local-area resellers, integrators and their end users looking to see the newest in AV.
Billed as the most recognized and valuable one-day education/training and product showcase, the E4 Experience is heading to Washington, D.C. on September 23 and Boston on October 20. Both will feature dramatic showrooms packed with the latest AV gear, and a stacked lineup of AVIXA CTS-certified business, technical and trend sessions.
“2018 was the last time the E4 Experience visited the D.C. area, long before our integration as Exertis Almo, so we are looking forward to spending time with local resellers, integrators and their end users to introduce our greatly expanded talent and resources.” said vice president of marketing and communications for Almo Corporation, Melody Craigmyle. “The showroom is the E4 Experience crown jewel, especially this fall as many exhibitors are showing products that weren’t available at major trade shows earlier in the year. There’s no better opportunity to see the latest AV equipment in use and talk to sales engineers in an environment ideal for new business connections and product sales.”
Below is a glimpse at some of the AV products attendees can expect to see in full operation at E4 D.C.:
- Absen: Absenicon 110 All-In-One LED Screen for Conferencing
- Atlona: OmniStream AVoIP, CAP Camera and SpeakerPhone
- Barco: ClickShare Conference
- Bose Professional: Videobar VB-S All-In-One USB Conferencing Device
- BrightSign: XC5 Series Media Player
- B-Tech AV Mounts: AV Storage Tray BT7883 Slide-Out Storage and BT7884 Flip Down Tray
- Chief: RLF3 FIT Series Fixed Display Wall Mount and Voyager Mobile Cart
- Dalite: SightLine Electric, Aircraft-Grade Cable Drop Screen Feature
- Epson America: EB-PU2120W, the World’s Smallest and Lightest 20K Lumen Projector
- Huddly: Huddly S1 Camera With 4K Sensor and Wide Angle Lens
- INFiLED: WP Ultra-Thin Wallpaper High-Definition LED Display
- Joan: 6 Pro Wireless Meeting Room Scheduler
- Kramer AV: KDS-EN7 AVoIP Encoder and 4K60 4:2:0 Decoder
- Kramer AV: MV-4X Four Window Multi-Viewer/4x2 Seamless Matrix Switcher
- LG: 136-inch AIO dvLED, 43-inch LG One Quick Flex Complete Display with Built-In Camera
- Listen Technologies: Listen EVERYWHERE, TALK, ListenRF, ListenIR for Assistive Listening
- Middle Atlantic: PDX-915R Nexsys Rackmount for Power Distribution with Instantaneous Surge Elimination
- Mimo Monitors: Myst for Android Capacitive Touch Display
- Nureva: HDL200/300 Audio Conferencing System, Nureva CV30 Classroom Camera Kit
- Panasonic: Press It 360 (TY-CSP1) All-In-One Video Conference Solution
- Peerless-AV: Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays
- Philips: X-Line Video Wall Display, 6000 Direct-View LED Series and D-Line Pro FHD Display
- Planar Systems: TVF FvLED Video Wall
- Samsung: Neo QLED 8K TV World’s First with Pantone Validated Color Accuracy, Freestyle Smart and Portable Projector
- ScreenBeam: 1100P 4K Wireless Presentation System and USB Pro Switch
- tvONE: C3-503 CORIOmaster Micro Videowall Processor
- Viewsonic: IFP4320 ViewBoard Collaboration Display, TD1655 Portable IPS Touch Monitor
- Yamaha UC: ADECIA Wireless Microphone Audio Solution
Additionally, Exertis Almo’s newest service partners, Project Crew Multiplier (opens in new tab) primarily for labor and installation, and Spectrio for content creation services (opens in new tab), will also be in the E4 Experience showroom ready to discuss project support and revenue generation with attendees.
All-Star Education Line-Up
One of the bread-and-butter elements of an E4 Experience is the ability to earn high-quality AVIXA-certified CTS renewal units, which is especially important toward the end of the year when CTS renewal credits tend to be most-needed. The E4 Experience education track exposes attendees to a wide range of critical topics ranging from the basics to the hottest trends and led by the industry’s most trusted experts.
The E4 Experience Washington, D.C. is taking place at the Hyatt Regency Reston on September 23. It includes breakfast and lunch, and is entirely free to local Exertis Almo partners and their end users. Register here.