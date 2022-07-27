Exertis Almo, Spectrio Partner to Expand Digital Signage Content Creation Services

Following its debut on the global stage at AVIXA’s InfoComm 2022, newly rebranded Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) has announced a vast expansion to its service offering, thanks to a distribution partnership with Spectrio (opens in new tab). A customer engagement and content creation industry leader, Spectrio offers a Digital Signage content creation product suite that is easy-to-use, scalable and reliable. The new partnership allows Exertis Almo to offer its partners yet another opportunity to amplify and augment their business offering by earning recurring revenue without adding operational costs and in-house experience.

As a result of the partnership, Exertis Almo is now able to provide a dramatically expanded content offering that includes everything from turnkey CMS platforms to fully customizable content creation services. Logo design, video (including drone footage), montage, animation and general photography are also included.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright] (opens in new tab)

Spectrio is exhibiting at Exertis Almo’s E4 Experience, a traveling regional show for integrators, resellers and their end users, which is stopping in Washington, D.C. on September 23 and Boston on October 20. The E4 Experience includes high quality education worth AVIXA CTS Renewal Units, a display of the industry’s newest products and services and endless networking opportunities.

Cory Allen, director of services, Exertis Almo explained, “We wanted to give our partners greater opportunities to serve their customers and reap the benefits of business beyond just hardware sales because those screens are unusable unless there is solid and effective content running on them.” He continued, “Through this partnership, Spectrio serves as a trusted advisor, working with the integrator and client as needed to help supply content for the screens, then bring that content to life in a dramatic, unique fashion that not only drives business for the client but creates a continuous revenue stream for the integrator.”

“We knew Exertis Almo was a distribution leader in the AV space with a strong network of sales and business development experts so forging a partnership was important to help integrators expand on what they were already doing with their screen sales,” said Chris Cunningham, senior director, channel sales, Spectrio. “In partnership with Exertis Almo, we are able to be there at the outset to augment an integrator’s business and provide everything from a simple turnkey solution to completely customized content that can be repurposed and updated on a regular basis with the goal of making it as easy as possible.”

[Digital Signage at InfoComm 2022: Business Critical] (opens in new tab)

With Spectrio’s robust network of full-service digital signage and content creation sales engineers, producers, videographers, post-production editors and more on hand and stationed throughout North America, high-quality, professional content can be generated quickly for the scope of the project and at the right price point. Spectrio also offers thousands of pieces of stocked content that can be used multi-purposely for a project or refreshed on a weekly or monthly basis depending on the needs of the client.