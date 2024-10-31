Enhanced AoIP Monitoring Capabilities—Nixer's Two New ZMAN-Based Solutions

Nixer Pro Audio has two new products to expand Nixer’s footprint in the broadcast, live, and installation markets by offering advanced monitoring capabilities across multiple Audio-over-IP (AoIP) standards, including Dante, RAVENNA, AES67, and SMPTE ST 2110. Introducing the PD Ravenna and the RL Series, both powered by Merging Technologies' ZMAN card.

The PD Ravenna is a compact, portable audio monitoring unit designed specifically for demanding broadcast control rooms and outside broadcast (OB) production vehicles. Capable of monitoring up to 64 RAVENNA/AES67/ST 2110 channels, this device is tailored to meet the needs of professional sound engineers who require reliable and rapid audio confidence checking in fast-paced environments.

The new RL Series takes audio confidence monitoring to the next level, offering four base models with up to 256 channels of audio monitoring. What sets the RL Series apart is its ability to handle both Dante and RAVENNA/AES67/SMPTE ST 2110 networks from the same operator position, allowing engineers to monitor and switch between different network types seamlessly.

The integration of the ZMAN card from Merging Technologies has allowed Nixer to offer a seamless solution for engineers using RAVENNA and other AoIP standards. "Merging Technologies' ZMAN card has allowed us to broaden our product line beyond Dante and into the broadcast world, where RAVENNA and AES67 are more prominent," explained Nick Fletcher, CEO of Nixer.

Nixer also emphasized how the ZMAN card has enabled them to address the distinct needs of different market segments. "The broadcast market leans heavily towards RAVENNA and AES67, while the live and installation markets have a strong preference for Dante," Fletcher said. "By incorporating Merging’s ZMAN card, we’ve been able to cater to both sides of the industry, giving our customers the flexibility they need."