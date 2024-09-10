The Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV

Dante may be the de facto industry standard for Pro AV audio transport, but recent product additions have created a complete AVoIP platform.

Doubling Down on Dante

Facilities are adding video to existing audio installations. Audinate’s Kat Taub explores Dante’s evolution to a complete AVoIP platform and provides an inside look at the Dante AV deployment at Grace Community Church.

At Issue

Industry experts discuss the advantages of a Dante-based networked solution.

Product Showcase

Review some of the latest Dante-enabled products from AJA Video Systems, AtlasIED, Clockaudio North America, Neutrik Americas, PTZOptics, and Sennheiser.

