New Update from Visionary Supports AES67 Across AVoIP Product Family

Visionary has made available a new firmware update for its 5 Series PacketAV Matrix endpoints, now featuring native AES67 support across the entire product line. The addition of AES67, along with other key features, further strengthens the performance and flexibility of Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series for Pro AV installations.

“We are proud to bring AES67 support to our entire 5 Series product line,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “This update, along with the removal of jumbo frame requirements, integration with Extreme Networks’ Fabric Attach, and the introduction of sub-frame latency, reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge, flexible solutions that simplify AV installation and improve performance across diverse environments.”

The addition of native AES67 audio support enables seamless integration with a wide range of audio systems that use this industry-standard protocol. AES67 facilitates high-quality, low-latency audio transmission in networked environments, ensuring full interoperability between Visionary’s 5 Series endpoints and a broad array of AES67-compliant devices. With this enhanced flexibility, Visionary customers can create even more adaptable and future-proof AV infrastructures.

Beyond AES67 integration, the new firmware removes the need for jumbo frames, streamlining network configurations and enabling wider interoperability. By no longer requiring jumbo frames, Visionary’s 5 Series endpoints work seamlessly on networks with devices that are incompatible with or do not support jumbo frames. Additionally, the new firmware update introduces a significant improvement in latency performance. The 5 Series PacketAV Matrix endpoints now achieve sub-frame latency, with as little as ~2 milliseconds of delay.