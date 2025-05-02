Introducing the New Compact Extron NAV Decoder

Extron unveiled its new, compact NAV D 121 decoder. This latest addition to the award-winning NAV Pro AV over IP Series is a compact Pro AV-over-IP decoder that receives visually lossless video, audio, and control over 1 Gbps IP networks. Utilizing the Extron-patented PURE3 codec, the NAV D 121 delivers groundbreaking performance with high-quality video at resolutions up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and ultra-low latency.

"We’re excited to be shipping our NAV D 121, a compact and cost-effective decoder that delivers exceptional performance in a sleek, space-saving design," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "Perfect for applications that do not require a scaler, it mounts discreetly for a polished and professional appearance, while still offering the power and reliability people have come to expect from our award-winning NAV Series."

The NAV D 121 features an HDMI output and includes RS-232, Digital I/O, and IR control ports to expand control systems beyond the processor’s physical location, eliminating the need for additional control processors at the endpoints. NAV Systems can be deployed as a high-performance IP-based video and audio matrix, combining the flexibility of an IP-based system with the integration-friendly features found in Extron conventional matrix switchers. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV platform provides secure distribution of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.