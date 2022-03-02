E4 Experience Heads West

Almo Professional A/V, today announced its award-winning E4 Experience is back on tour with the first of four 2022 stops at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, CA, on March 22. The single-day experience features Almo’s signature four-pronged approach—Explore, Engage, Educate, and Expo—allowing consultants, resellers, and integrators to expand their business acumen and find new growth and success.

(Image credit: Almo)

“Our attendees tell us that a day spent at an E4 Experience sets them immeasurably ahead in terms of their connections, AVIXA-accredited knowledge, and exposure to trends and information they need to thrive," said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communication for Almo Corporation. "We look forward to welcoming local Almo and Exertis Pro AV partners and their customers together in Anaheim.”

The following companies will exhibit at E4 Anaheim: Absen, AMX, Atlona, Aver, Avocor, Barco, BrightSign, Canon, ClearOne, Epson, Huddly, Jabra, JBL, Kramer, Legrand AV, LG, Listen Technologies, Mimo Monitors, Netgear, Nureva, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Samsung, Sharp/NEC, Sony, Spinetix, VDO360, and ViewSonic.

“As with all Almo E4s, attendees will be immersed in a full day of thought-provoking educational sessions led by the industry’s most well-respected and entertaining subject matter authorities," Craigmyle added. "Our intimate E4 setting provides invaluable time with attendees and, in this case, the opportunity to exclusively preview and receive early feedback on new technology before InfoComm.”

E4 Anaheim marks Almo’s first live event since the December 2021 announcement about Exertis acquiring Almo Corporation. Additional E4 Experiences scheduled in 2022 include Chicago on May 3, Washington, DC, on Sept. 23, and Boston on Oct. 20. To register, go to www.e4experience.com.

E4 Anaheim Sessions

Each session is worth 1 CTS, 1 CTS-D and 1 CTS-I AVIXA Renewal Unit:

KEYNOTE: The Future of Workspaces is All About Experiences

SPONSORED BY EPSON

Speaker: Gary Kayye, The rAVe Agency

Description: Creating a successful post-pandemic workspace that balances the needs of employees who want to work from different spaces

Power and Grounding: The Fundamentals

Speaker: Tom Kehr, Almo Professional A/V

Description: Focuses on best practices for one of the most misunderstood topics in AV

Installation Issues For Converged AV-IT Systems

Speaker: Chuck Espinoza, AVIXA

Description: Explores the equipment, issues, and test parameters needed for properly installed and tested structured cabling systems

An AV-Focused Network Security Class from an Actual Cyber Security Expert

Speakers: Gary Kayye, The rAVe Agency and Art Ehuan, Palo Alto Networks

Description: A real-world network security class focused on making sure AV equipment is safe

Panel Discussion: Debunking the Myths of AVoIP

Speakers: Moderated by Alesia Hendley, Audinate

Description: A panel of industry experts exposing the truths about AVoIP solutions when it comes to network infrastructure, scalability, flexibility, and cost

Conducting a Needs Analysis

Speaker: Tom Kehr, Almo Professional A/V

Description: Looks at the proper way to approach an audiovisual project

Successful Project Management for Design and Installation

Speaker: Chuck Espinoza, AVIXA

Description: Reviews the entire project management process from initiating to closing