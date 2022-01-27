AVIXA Launches Online-Proctored CTS Exams

With a commitment to support the expanding AV workforce with accessible resources, AVIXA (Audiovisual Integrated Experience Association) has announced that the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exam is now available to take through online proctoring.

“AVIXA is dedicated to helping AV professionals around the world on their pathways to certification. Online-proctored CTS testing eliminates barriers like long distances to test centers and closures of test centers due to the pandemic,” said Adrienne Knick, senior director of certification, AVIXA. “The CTS program represents more than 13,500 AV professionals in more than 100 countries—a community of experts that will grow as the opportunities to sit for exams now reaches even more people.”

The AVIXA CTS online-proctored exam is available in English, German, and Spanish, and exam appointments are open 24 hours a day through Pearson VUE. Candidates can take the exam simply with a computer, webcam, and stable internet connection. Online proctoring is only available for the CTS exam at this time. CTS-D and CTS-I exams are delivered in person at Pearson VUE test centers. Candidates can also choose to take the CTS exam in person.

AVIXA’s Certified Technology Specialist program is the only professional audiovisual certification program accredited by the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) United States representative, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“Given the challenges associated with delivering certification examinations on account of the ongoing global health crisis, the ANSI National Accreditation Board commends AVIXA for earning approval as part of the pilot program to offer accredited programs through remote proctoring in accordance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17024,” said Vijay Krishna, MBA, ED.D., Vice President, Credentialing, ANSI National Accreditation Board.

In addition, AVIXA on-demand webinars now offer CTS renewal units (RUs) for AVIXA Premium and Elite members. AVIXA has nearly 100 webinars available on demand covering a wide range of topics from digital signage to conferencing and collaboration. AVIXA also has a roster of AV companies who are approved CTS renewal unit providers offering several online and in-person courses.

“AVIXA is committed to helping AV professionals elevate their skills and careers,” said Knick. “By providing more online resources, we’re able to make our programs more accessible to the AV workforce around the world.”

To learn more about the CTS program, visit www.avixa.org/certification.