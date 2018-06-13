Drunk Unkles Event Breaks Fundraising Record at InfoComm 2018

The NSCA Education Foundation says the Drunk Unkles’ first 2018 fundraiser, held on June 6 at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas, generated $102,800 in industry support through a mix of personal donations, sponsorships, and a live auction. This the highest dollar amount raised in Drunk Unkles history.

Close to 1,200 fans gathered on the opening night of InfoComm to cheer on and thank the Drunk Unkles—who received NSCA’s Volunteer of the Year award this year—as they rocked to raise money for NSCA Education Foundation initiatives like IGNITE and PASS K-12.

Cleerline’s Rob D’Addario donated a Music Man guitar with an authenticated signature from guitarist Albert Lee for a silent auction benefitting the NSCA's Education Foundation.

“The cause was well received, as always, and greatly appreciated by the industry,” said Chuck Wilson, director of the NSCA Education Foundation. “The crowd was great, the Drunk Unkles were terrific, and it all made for an awesome night. We provided an experience for everyone who attended—and all the money we made goes directly back to our industry.”

The event was made possible by corporate supporters including Atlas IED, Audio Incorporated, Legrand, AVI SPL, Barco, Belden, Biamp, Bosch Communications Systems, BTX, Cleerline, Evoko, FSR, Harman, Liberty AV, Navigate Management Consulting, NEC Display Solutions, Solutions360, Stewart FilmScreen, SurgeX, Synnex Corporation, West Penn Wire, and Winsted Corporation.The all-star band features Felix Robinson, “Unkle” Steve Emspak and Marc Hochlerin of Shen Milsom & Wilke; Mike Phillips of Hudson Marketing; John Cardone of Cardone Solomon and Associates; and “Aunt” Lisa Wenger, formerly of Bosch and now with the Lisa Wenger Band.