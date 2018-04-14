Award-Winning Drunk Unkles To Take the Stage During InfoComm 2018

The Drunk Unkles’ first 2018 fundraiser will be held Wednesday, June 6, at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas during InfoComm 2018. Now in their 13th year of supporting the NSCA Education Foundation, the Drunk Unkles have generated more than $1 million for the industry through this annual event. The concert is sponsored by FSR.



In February, the Drunk Unkles received NSCA’s 2018 Volunteer of the Year award to recognize their continuous efforts to make the systems integration industry better. This fundraiser will not only strengthen the NSCA Education Foundation’s efforts to grow the AV industry, but will also give the industry the chance to thank its beloved Drunk Unkles for all they’ve done.Tickets for the event, dubbed “Awards are Nice…Like Tequila on Ice” as a toast to the band’s recent accomplishment, can be picked up at designated sponsor booths during InfoComm 2018, or downloaded at www.nsca.org/nsca-education-foundation or www.drunkunkles.com.

Thanks to the generosity of Cleerline’s Rob D’Addario, the Drunk Unkles will auction off a Music Man guitar with an authenticated signature from renowned guitarist Albert Lee—with strings attached (featuring the latest D’Addario strings and accessories). The funds generated from this auction will be donated to the NSCA Education Foundation.

“The Drunk Unkles are a very humble group that will likely want to hide from the attention and recognition of all they’ve done,” says Chuck Wilson, director of the NSCA Education Foundation. “It does appear, however, that tequila is their sweet spot. The Drunk Unkles have supported our industry in a way that no other group has.”

The all-star band features Felix Robinson, “Unkle” Steve Emspak, and Marc Hochlerin of Shen Milsom & Wilke; Mike Phillips of Hudson Marketing Inc.; John Cardone of Cardone Solomon and Associates; and “Aunt” Lisa Wenger, formerly of Bosch Communications Systems and now with the Lisa Wenger Band. On June 6, a number of special guests will also be welcomed, including Mark Peterson, Billy Larson, and Rob D’Addario.