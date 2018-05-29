Legrand AV Division Unveils New Pro AV Strategy

Legrand has unveiled a new commercial AV go-to-market strategy to better serve its U.S. commercial integrator customers through the recently formed Legrand AV Division.

This new launch plays to the strengths of its commercial AV brands while leveraging an expanded sales team structure to help customers solve their AV integration challenges, according to the company.

Legrand says customers will benefit from one go-to resource for all brands backed by a team of product specialists, additional inside sales support, channel experts, and a group dedicated to driving sales leads to our customers. The move will also allow customers to leverage Legrand’s scale, and take advantage of the expanded portfolio of products and customer experience efforts across the company.

“Legrand is committed to serving the professional AV industry, and we’re continually working to improve how we go to market in an effort to be the easiest partner to do business with," said Steve Durkee, SVP/GM, Legrand AV Division. "As we’ve continued to add brands to our portfolio, we realized it was causing complexity for our customers. That’s why we have been diligently gathering customer input, evaluating our markets. and benchmarking successful models to ensure we are meeting their needs. We are excited to officially put this strategy into action in the coming months. We truly feel that we will be a better partner by building a sales and marketing structure that more closely aligns with our customer’s needs.”

“Giving our customers a single contact responsible for their business is something they’ve been asking for as we’ve brought our commercial AV brands together. Now they will have that one key contact as well as an expanded group of sales experts focused on their every need—from product specific information to opportunity development. We’re looking forward to working even closer with our customers to help solve their integration challenges,” added Mike Baker, SVP/GM, Legrand AV Division.

Over the next 90 days, Legrand will work to communicate and deploy the new strategy which is effective September 1, 2018. Until that time, the current strategy and customer contacts remain business as usual. Legrand says it is focused on minimizing any disruption to its customers and will continue to communicate throughout the process.