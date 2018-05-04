NSCA Education Foundation Appoints Full-Time Program Director

The NSCA Education Foundation has appointed Kelly Perkins as its first-ever program director, with a goal of developing, directing, implementing, and managing strategic initiatives and programs that align with the charitable organization’s mission.

Perkins has served on the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors since July 2015, and has been instrumental in launching many of its initiatives and programs, including IGNITE, which was unveiled at the 2016 Business & Leadership Conference.

Perkins began her AV career at Vaddio in a marketing and communications role. For six years, she was involved with the company’s global product and brand marketing, as well as media and public relations, eventually becoming the company’s marketing and communications manager. In 2014, she joined integrator AVI Systems, leading the marketing and communications team and overseeing the company’s strategic integrated marketing approach.

In her new role at the NSCA Education Foundation Perkins will work to build awareness and attract a next-generation workforce. She’ll also be responsible for initiatives such as IGNITE, PASS K-12, ESPA, and a variety of scholarship, educational, and research programs.

“Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to the NSCA Education Foundation,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA Education Foundation director. “Her first priority will be managing the IGNITE subsidized internship program this summer, and I’m certain she’ll make it a huge success.”

“With my background in marketing and communications for a manufacturer and an integrator, I’m excited to continue to help the industry I love in this new role,” added Perkins. “Manufacturers, dealers, and integrators count on these programs, and it’s time to take them to the next level.”