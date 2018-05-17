Harman Professional Solutions Delivers Fan Experience at Denmark Arena

MCH Group recently installed a complete audio and lighting solution from Harman Professional Solutions in the newly built visitor’s center at Jyske Bank Boxen Arena in Herning, Denmark.

The Jyske Bank Boxen is a 15,000-seat indoor arena that hosts sporting events such as ice hockey and basketball, as well as concert events with international artists. Jyske Bank Boxen is part of the MCH Messecenter Herning exhibition center in Herning, Denmark. In preparation for the 2018 International Ice Hockey Foundation (IIHF) World Championships, the MCH Messecenter Herning opened a new visitor center, featuring a facade designed to direct visitors to the arena, exhibition halls and other areas of the complex. Additionally, MCH installed a complete audio and lighting solution from Harman Professional Solutions, made up of Martin, JBL, BSS, and Crown.

A highlight of the new visitor center is the facade on the outside of the building. The facade features triangles of multilayer, semitransparent material lit up by Martin Exterior Linear QUAD lighting fixtures. “We started with a shoot-out with a number of linear lights from various brands,” said Martin Gehling, head of operations, Messecenter Herning. “We ended up selecting the Martin Exterior Linear QUAD Graze due to its uniform color mixing, high output and the beautiful saturated colors. On top of this, the support from the Martin team has been outstanding.”

The Martin fixtures provide a smooth and consistent color for each triangle, leveraging the premixed color of the Martin Exterior QUAD fixtures. Each fixture is controllable, designed to allow the look of the facade to be adjusted to match the event going on in the arena. “We are very pleased with the overall result and how the Martin lighting transforms the building into an exciting environment, perfect to build up the right atmosphere for our customers coming to a new arena concert or large sports event,” said Gehling. “Already, when people arrive from the highway, our façade is highly visible and people start looking forward to a great night.”

Inside the center, a complete Harman audio solution provides flexible control of the high SPL sound system. The solution features JBL Control Series ceiling speakers along with CBT and Intellivox column speakers, providing consistent coverage throughout the facility. The installation connects to JBL speakers located throughout the existing facility. The entire system is connected by a BSS Soundweb audio network for audio processing capabilities, and is powered by Crown CDi Series amplifiers.

“The end customer wanted a system that was able to deliver high quality, entertainment-ready sound at a high sound pressure," said Karsten Ørkild, prroject manager at system integrator Lydrommet. Thanks to BSS Soundweb, which connects the entire facility, local technicians can configure the system to fit any type of event. We are happy to have worked with Harman to deliver a system design and software programming that provides a flexible, reliable and future proof audio system.”