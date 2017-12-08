The Joint Gets Major Sound Upgrade with 3G

3G’s AV Division completed an audio upgrade with new d&b amplifiers and processing software at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s (HRH) showroom, The Joint, in Las Vegas, NV.

The Joint, a 4,000-seat venue that has hosted the like of KISS, Bon Jovi, and Def Leppard, was in dire need of an updated PA systems“because the original system sounded old and muffled,” according toChas Smith, the property’s vice president of entertainment.



After agreeing on the need for a new system, Smith and his team reached out to 3G; the two groups met and assessed the venue��s needs. At that time, 3G recommended new amps and processing software to raise the quality level to meet HRH’s high audio standards. Smith said the new system “has produced an unbelievable improvement in terms of sound quality.”



Designers at 3G came up with a system that supplemented the 28 d&b J-Series full range loudspeakers with 14 new d&b 30D installation amps. These products operate in conjunction with the company’s unique ArrayProcessing technology, using ArrayCalc V8 simulation software to extend the coverage and audio quality of the system, which also includes six d&b J-subs flown per side.



Each loudspeaker is independently powered with two channels of amplification and individual processing designed to optimize the tonal balance and SPL levels of the system over the entire listening area.

It’s safe to say the HRH staff is thrilled with the results. “Once we fired the system up after the installation, it sounded incredibly crisp and bright––you could hear every instrument, every guitar note, every crash of the cymbal. It made everything sound more precise and direct with a lot of punch,” said Smith. “It immediately made an amazing difference in the way the system sounds––it’s like night and day.”