AV User Group Hosts ‘Speed Pitches’ at InfoComm 2025

No knuckleballs allowed—this one is all about the heaters. Hosted by the AV User Group, the InfoComm 2025 Speed Pitches event, which will run on Tuesday, June 10, from 2-5:30 p.m. in Room W103B, is all about encouraging booth traffic when the show floor opens the next day.

Owen Ellis (Image credit: AV User Group)

Owen Ellis, chairman of the AV User Group, said the purpose of the Speed Pitches event is to provide attending end user members and consultants the opportunity to understand which exhibitors are launching new products at the show before the show floor opens. "It helps the attendees decide the important booths to visit," Ellis explained. But he added it's also an opportunity for exhibitors to "entice our attending end user members and AV consultants to visit their booths."

Presentations are limited to five minutes, and more than 30 exhibitors have already committed to the event.

The AV User Group is a nonprofit organization with more than 1,700 AV end user members across six operating locations. While the Speed Pitches event is a private event, non-members (including end users and independent AV consultants) can register for the session here.