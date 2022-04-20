Diversified Debuts New Diversified Global Payment Solutions

Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announced the addition of Diversified Global Payment Solutions to its lineup of service offerings, providing extensive equipment and technology financing options to enable client growth and innovation.

"Keeping up with the speed of technology transformation can be exhausting and expensive for large and small organizations, alike," says Michael Strand, chief revenue officer, Diversified. "With Diversified Global Payment Solutions, our clients can leverage financing options to procure technology when and where they need it, without breaking the bank.”

Given the rate of technology changes, today’s organizations would much rather invest capital in revenue-generating projects as opposed to depreciating assets that will eventually outlast their useful lives. Diversified Global Payment Solutions puts customers in the technology driver’s seat—bundling all costs into predictable “as a Service” periodic payments, simplifying procurement processes and improving asset management through structured refresh cycles.

With an extensive portfolio of financing options customized to fit each client’s unique needs, Diversified Global Payment Solutions transform how organizations procure and deploy technology while reducing costs and mitigating additional risks.

“Diversified Global Payment Solutions brings the best of both worlds to our clients—access to the latest technology solutions they need with the added financial flexibility they want,” Doug Sobieski, director of business value and customer finance for Diversified. "Backed by Diversified’s managed services, the ability to easily adapt and scale technology solutions has never been simpler or more cost effective.”