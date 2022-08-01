David Angress to Lead QSC Pro Audio Team

QSC (opens in new tab) announced that David Angress has joined the organization as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s new Pro Audio division.

“Throughout the years, I have always had the greatest respect and admiration for QSC—its people, its culture and its portfolio of innovative, market-leading products,” said Angress. “The Pro Audio division is gearing up for an incredible phase of transformative growth and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to serve as its leader going forward.”

Angress, a seasoned veteran of the music and pro audio products industry, brings a wealth of experience in senior executive leadership with roles at preeminent brands including ADAM Audio GmbH, Guitar Center, Harman, and AKG. As principal at Angress Consulting for the last 12 years, he has utilized his extensive international experience in marketing, product management, and international distribution to develop business relationships for its clients throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.

“We are thrilled to have David Angress take the leadership of our Pro Audio division,” stated Jatan Shah, president and chief operating officer, QSC. “David’s decades of experience in the MI and pro audio industries—in retail, manufacturing, and as a trusted and accomplished advisor to a number of organizations—makes him the ideal individual to take the helm of our Pro Audio business. Our leadership team of Perry Celia, David Fuller, Ray van Straten, Linda Lee, and now David Angress, will most certainly guide our business to great success in this next, exciting period of growth and innovation.”

Angress will oversee the division working from the company’s headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA, as well as from his remote office in Portland, OR.