ClearOne Releases CONVERGENCE AV Cloud Software

The What: Adding to the performance capabilities of its CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager solution, ClearOne has released CONVERGENCE AV Cloud, which is designed to significantly expand AV Practitioner recurring revenue opportunities for remote, real-time Management as a Service (MaaS).

The What Else: CONVERGENCE Cloud software is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services. Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views with auto-discovery of pro audio devices and unlimited scalability designed to support organizations of any size.

[ClearOne BMA 360 Review]

The user interface is available in 12 languages and works on any browser, and will allow full support of the AV network with built-in video, audio, and chat tools for real-time communications as well as email and immediate SMS text alerts. Relevant information is quickly found with search, sort, and filter options.

CONVERGENCE AV Cloud can be virtually partitioned for AV management by location such as building, floor, room, or any desired global topology. Practitioners can manage accounts, assigning three levels of access with Owner, Administrator, and Monitor roles; all housed on encrypted secure cloud servers. Client tenant usage can be conveniently tracked for invoicing and optional auto-payment reminders.

The Bottom Line: With the new Cloud option, AV practitioners can profit on value-added MaaS opportunities to support multiple clients and multiple networks with fully secure, real-time remote system access on a single multi-tenant platform.