Blaze Audio Launches New Loudspeaker—Here's What to Know

Blaze Audio has introduced its new Constant Curvature Array loudspeaker with the CCA10i, a compact, 3-way arrayable point source loudspeaker designed for medium-sized venues.

Available both bi-amped or self-powered, the CCA10i features two 10-inch drivers that reportedly offer reduced power compression, with diaphragms providing bass reproduction down to 52 Hz. The system’s constant curvature waveguide is intended to provide array coherence along with 160-degree symmetrical horizontal pattern control.

Mounted horizontally, each CCA10i enclosure provides a fixed 20-degree vertical coverage pattern and can be flown with additional enclosures in vertical arrays. Featuring a coaxial compression driver that uses separate midrange and high-frequency polymer ring-shaped diaphragms, the compression driver coupled to the company’s stabilized waveguide and constant directivity horn is said to provide response ranging from 420 Hz to 18 kHz.

The Blaze Audio CCA10i is intended for providing concert-quality audio in performance venues with medium-throw applications, such as center arrays, stereo arrays and distributed sound systems.

“The goal with this system was to have a speaker with a really accurate on-axis response and a very controlled smooth off-axis response," said Hugh Sarvis, Blaze Audio’s director of loudspeakers. "Having a Klippel NFS (Near Field Scanner) enables us to really pay attention to the CEA2034 data to interface with early reflections and make a good ‘In Room Response’. Working at Blaze has allowed me to have the best combination of amplifiers and DSP. The marriage of a well-behaved speaker along with great amplification/DSP creates an extremely capable loudspeaker system.”