Baseballs and Video Boards: Check Out Diversified's New Control Room at T-Mobile Park

The new setup streamlines operations and allows the Seattle Mariners to grow as the fan experience keeps evolving.

T-Mobile Park at night ready for a baseball game.
Diversified is no stranger to MLB ballparks. Last year, it assisted in a Giants-sized AV makeover at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This year, Diversified helped the Seattle Mariners unveil their newly upgraded production control room at T-Mobile Park. The new setup enables the Mariners to present games and players in dynamic new ways, giving fans more to cheer about and boosting the home field advantage.

“We take pride in delivering the best fan experience, not just in the Pacific Northwest or in baseball, but across all sports venues,” said Ben Mertens, VP of creative and content services for the Mariners. “Working in partnership with Diversified, we built a control room that delivers today and sets us up to keep innovating with new and exciting opportunities for fans at T-Mobile Park in years to come.”

[MORE SPORTS: Nebraska Ushers in a New Technological Era of College Football]

The new control room design prepares the Mariners for future upgrades and provides an improved production experience for control room operators.

“The new setup not only streamlines our operations—it gives us room to grow as the fan experience keeps evolving,” said Anny Patrick, senior manager of video operations for the Mariners. “As we continue to innovate our game presentation, these upgrades give us the ability to connect in new ways with our fans.”

The upgraded control room features an IP-based system with a new router orchestration from Imagine Communications, video switcher, cameras, graphics machines, control panels, and Riedel intercoms. Improved resources and connectivity support higher-res displays and high dynamic range color space, matching the Mariners’ creative ambitions. Expanded camera gear now allows for more dynamic coverage, helping capture the energy of the game and highlight fans across the ballpark and beyond.

“Our relationship with Diversified spans more than a decade, beginning with our last major control room upgrade,” said Mertens. “This project is the latest milestone in a long legacy of collaboration to bring the best atmosphere in baseball to T-Mobile Park. We are very thankful for Diversified’s continued support and role in making sure our control room has the best tools available to do the job.”

“This wasn’t just about upgrading technology—it was about amplifying the energy of T-Mobile Park,” said Lane Baird, account executive at Diversified. “The Mariners now have more powerful tools to tell their story, celebrate their players and connect with fans in real time. That kind of engagement fuels a game-changing home field advantage, and we’re proud to help make that possible.”

