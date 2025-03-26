Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms

French Systems integrator Videlio Events has turned to Riedel Communication's MediorNet HorizoN platform to create innovative hybrid SDI/IP production environments. Videlio has implemented three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around MediorNet HorizoN, which provides IP gateways and UDX and SDR/HDR conversion, alongside MediorNet MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing. Building on a partnership that has spanned over a decade, this deployment marks a significant milestone in the broadcast industry's transition to IP-based workflows while maintaining the reliability of traditional SDI systems.

“Over our decade-long partnership, Riedel has consistently demonstrated its commitment to addressing our challenges, solidifying the company’s role as a trusted advisor in our technological evolution,” said Vincent Varoquier, technical director at Videlio Events. “Our experience with Riedel's MediorNet family, particularly HorizoN, has transformed our production capabilities. The platform's decentralized architecture and impressive processing power in a compact 1RU form factor have drastically simplified our signal management, reducing setup times from hours to minutes. This hybrid solution allows us to adopt IP technology at our own pace, prioritizing operational benefits while ensuring our team's comfort with new workflows.”

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

MediorNet’s modular architecture allows the control rooms to function independently or be interconnected in various combinations, regardless of physical proximity. Videlio can easily assemble and interconnect the flyaway video control rooms in any combination—whether joining two units or linking all three—even when separated by considerable distances. This capability significantly enhances Videlio's ability to adapt to diverse production scenarios and video format requirements with minimal preparation time, enabling the systems integrator to cover over 90% of their use cases without complex reconfigurations.

Operators can leverage Riedel's MediorMind orchestration layer to manage these production islands with unprecedented ease, adding or removing preconfigured nodes and saving multi-viewer layouts across the network. This all allows for independent operation or seamless interconnection, offering Videlio flexibility for various production scenarios.

The deployment of Riedel's MediorNet HorizoN platform offers Videlio a comprehensive solution that transforms production workflows. By dramatically simplifying signal management, the system reduces complex cabling from up to 100 cables to just two for faster setup and teardown while freeing valuable space in flyaway kits. Built with a hybrid approach that supports both SDI and SMPTE-2110 technologies, the platform allows Videlio to gradually adopt IP capabilities without disrupting existing operational workflows.

The solution demonstrated its versatility and efficiency during two major events in 2024: the multi-sport opening ceremonies in Paris and the WorldSkills competition in Lyon. Videlio successfully redeployed assets from Paris to Lyon within just five days, and the HorizoN-enabled control rooms provided high-quality support for both live and prerecorded broadcast elements. This rapid transition between events further solidified Videlio's position as a leader in live production by helping them meet demanding schedules while maintaining premium service quality for clients.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

“Videlio's deployment of MediorNet HorizoN exemplifies our commitment to providing solutions that address real-world production challenges,” said Franck Berger, Regional Sales Director Southern Europe at Riedel. “By offering a hybrid SDI/IP platform, we've enabled Videlio to streamline their operations, reduce complexity, and pave the way for a controlled transition to IP-based workflows. This implementation demonstrates how technology can empower production teams to maintain operational excellence while gradually adopting new capabilities. We're pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Videlio, supporting their innovative approach to live event production.”