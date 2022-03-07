Avid Stands with Ukraine

An Open Letter of Support for Ukraine from Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, Avid Technology

Russia’s political leaders have crossed a line by attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, which has resulted in harm and disruption to her people, including our Avid colleagues. Much of the world has responded with harsh economic sanctions – and Avid is joining them to apply pressure on the Russian regime. We simply cannot make it easier for Russia’s political leaders, through state-run and state-owned news and media organizations, to spread propaganda and disinformation.

To this end, Avid has ceased all sales and support to all customers, users and resellers in Russia and Belarus.

At Avid, we strive to make the world a better place by connecting all people everywhere through the power of media. That’s a big vision, but one that Team Avid fundamentally believes in. As history often reminds us, the world is not as benevolent and caring as we would like it to be. And as much as we believe in the positive power of media, there are times when that power is not used for good. This is clearly one of those times.

Last week, we proudly chose to stand with the people of Ukraine. We have been assisting our Ukraine colleagues and their families to bring them relief on multiple fronts – and intend to do so until peace returns to Ukraine.

We urge others in our tight-knit Media & Entertainment industry to also join the international pressure campaign against Russia’s political leaders to stop their aggression immediately.

#standwithukraine

Jeff Rosica

CEO & President

Avid Technology