ASG Appoints David Frederick to Lead Marketing Efforts

Advanced Systems Group has hired David Frederick as head of marketing. He will be responsible for all external communication, event coordination, and product and services messaging for ASG and its wholly owned subsidiary, DiaQuest.

David Frederick

An industry veteran, Frederick spent almost nine years in various marketing positions with Omneon and Harmonic, and more than three years as senior director of worldwide media and entertainment segment marketing for Quantum Corporation. Previously, he held marketing management positions with SGI, SonicWALL, and Tintri. Most recently, he served as senior director of marketing for SDVI Corporation.

“We’ve built a long relationship with Dave because of his work with us as a preferred VAR, and we’re proud to welcome him to the team,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “From our managed services to our shared storage solutions and innovative systems integration, ASG has a lot of stories to tell. Dave will help us build the ASG brand, grow our customer base, and provide technological insight to customers across the industries we support.”