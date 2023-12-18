Appspace, Crestron Partner to Enhance Desk Scheduling and Employee Experience

Appspace and Crestron have collaborated to make the desk scheduling process even easier for organizations with hybrid workforces. Appspace and Crestron have a long-standing partnership that has helped drive employee engagement and productivity through room scheduling, collaboration displays, and more. Through this enhanced collaboration, Crestron will now offer its desk scheduling solutions natively integrated with Appspace to provide efficient and seamless desk scheduling, right out of the box.

Employees can effortlessly reserve a desk from within the Appspace app, then check into the desk with a quick QR code scan via their phones or tap on the touch screen display, eliminating the need for multiple steps in the booking process. This both saves time and brings a user-friendly, consumer-like experience to desk reservations, delivering a positive workplace experience for employees on their in-office workdays.

“Driving employee productivity is not a new business challenge,” said Paul Alley, director of technology and alliance partnerships at Appspace. “However, many organizations today recognize the importance of aligning productivity to the employee experience. Providing employees with an easy, frictionless way to reserve desks is a huge offering that goes a long way in saving time and optimizing workspaces.”

According to a Gensler Research Institute study, almost 20 percent of surveyed office workers in 2022 had unassigned workspaces, compared with 10 percent in 2020.

“For many organizations, hot desks and hoteling spaces have been on the rise alongside the momentum of employees working more hybrid and remote work schedules in recent years,” added Bob Bavolacco, director of technology and alliance partnerships for Crestron. “The integration of Appspace within Crestron’s desk scheduling solutions makes this transition as effortless as possible for employees to reserve the spaces they need to work and collaborate effectively and efficiently.”