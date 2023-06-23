DTEN’s head of marketing, Nia Celestin, answers the tough questions: What is artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, and what is not AI? What is the difference between intelligent AV room technologies and AI? What’s the difference between AV technologies that count the number of people in a room versus learning algorithms? When are PTZ cameras smart or using AI? How can the hybrid workplace benefit from using room technologies with built-in AI? Check out the video interview to learn about the answers to these questions and more about AI in the hybrid workplace.

Watch the video below.