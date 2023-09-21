Appspace Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Accel-KKR

Appspace has received a significant investment from Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm. Accel-KKR joins LLR Partners as a financial backer. Both firms will combine their deep industry expertise and value creation resources to help accelerate Appspace's trajectory toward redefining the future of work.

As organizations implement and refine hybrid work models, they continue to struggle to keep employees connected and productive. Appspace delivers digital signage, an employee app, a modern intranet, space reservation, wayfinding solutions, and more – all in a single platform that more than 160 Fortune 500 companies and over 10 million employees rely on every day.

[Voices Carry: How Beamforming Technology Works]

“For more than two decades, Appspace has been a leader in workplace communications and workplace management, offering the only software platform that bridges the gap between the physical and digital workplace,” said Tony DiBenedetto, Appspace CEO. “The AKKR investment allows Appspace to accelerate our product vision and roadmap to create better and more productive workplace experiences for today and tomorrow.”

Today’s workplaces are disjointed, with multiple apps and siloed tools. Organizations need new ways to keep employees engaged and informed. Appspace will use the investment to develop platform enhancements that help organizations remove friction from their return-to-office and hybrid work plans, while keeping employees connected to important information, whether they’re in-office, remote, or on the frontlines.

[4 Ways AI Can Help Pro AV Sustain Profitable Growth]

This investment will help accelerate: