Top Integrators 2023: Hybrid Office Systems

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

What are some of the hybrid office system challenges you encounter on a regular basis?

Lance Bowers, COO, Avidex

Today’s hybrid workplace necessitates a new approach, as the technology needs of most organizations are expanding rapidly. In-person spaces need to be thoughtfully adapted for our new hybrid landscape. Not fully auditing your technology needs and planning for that adaptation with an experienced integrator will likely result in frustration and challenges. Integrating not just videoconferencing but also content presentation and sharing, room scheduling, automation, hot desking solutions, and standardized control all play a massive role in making a workspace efficient for users. Not starting with a solid plan can create the need for costly modifications, user frustration, poor adoption, and interoperability challenges down the road.

Vero Tabares, Marketing Director, WPS | Washington Professional Systems

When we speak with managers and end users, a chief complaint we encounter is the high barrier to collaboration. This includes device incompatibility when presenting content, slow system readiness, inconsistent videoconferencing experiences like audio drop-off or video stuttering, and desk/room scheduling.

Paul Wells, Sales Manager, CCS Southwest

One of the major issues we have is acoustics. Whether it be an existing room not originally intended for videoconferencing or a new space where designers didn’t take AV into account over aesthetics, poor sound quality, and echo are a big problem. Another issue is trying to balance functionality with ease of use for end users. The Teams vs. Zoom debate. Not every system is agnostic yet.

Brad Righi, President, Constant Technologies

In the post-pandemic world, where many work environments are still undergoing changes, brick-and-mortar operations centers remain a best practice. When security and swift response are paramount, organizations continue to depend on meticulously designed facilities equipped with display wall technology engineered for round-the-clock, 24/7 usage.

Kevin Lyons, VP, Sales and Marketing, Inter Technologies Corporation

Support and interoperability are the most challenging issues with hybrid meeting spaces. MTR and Zoom Rooms can play together now, easing that issue. Support is difficult if you have multiple platforms, and understanding where the manufacturer’s service ends and the integrator’s service begins can be challenging.

Mathew Newfield, President, Diversified

One of the most common client challenges we help overcome is how to leverage technology in the right way to ensure that all employees have the same experience no matter where they are performing their work. Whether they are in the office, a coffee shop, or their home office, we help clients provide their teams with an “experience parity” that emphasizes employee value and enables a more fulfilling professional life. It’s a competitive job market out there, so it’s imperative that we make the job attractive and obstacle-free for employees. Otherwise, they will leave to find an employer who does.