Cutting-Edge AV Control for Executive Meeting Room

Landsure Systems, a Vancouver-based technology subsidiary, sought to create a dynamic and adaptable meeting room to meet the needs of its executive team. This room was to serve multiple purposes, from high-level executive meetings to training sessions and guest presentations. The room would be equipped with movable furniture, multiple display options, and an AV system that could quickly adapt to different meeting formats. This demanded a straightforward and reliable system, ensuring that even non-technical users could operate it with minimal training.

To meet these needs, they turned to Limitless AV, a trusted AV integrator with a reputation for delivering tailored solutions using the latest technologies. To ensure that the new space would be versatile, user-friendly, and meet the high standards of Landsure’s leadership, Limitless AV chose to integrate a range of Extron technologies. The result is a sophisticated yet easy-to-use AV system that exceeded client expectations.

“At Limitless AV, we prioritize delivering technically advanced and user-friendly solutions,” Barton Moxness, president of Limitless AV said. “With Extron technologies, we were able to create a meeting space for Landsure Systems that is both versatile and incredibly easy to operate.”

(Image credit: Extron)

A significant challenge was the size and layout of the room, which required an AV system that could deliver consistent audio and video quality across an ample, multi-purpose space. The room’s complexity, with its need for multiple use cases and the demand for high-quality audio and video transmission, required a solution that seamlessly integrated various technologies while remaining user-friendly.

One of the critical elements of the new system was the integration of Extron technologies with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Logitech solutions. Extron TouchLink touchpanel GUI templates for Microsoft Teams Rooms allowed Limitless AV to create an intuitive and efficient user interface. This interface featured built-in presets, enabling users to quickly set up the room for different types of meetings with just a few taps. The simplified user interface is crucial in making the system accessible to all users, regardless of their technical expertise.

Limitless AV selected the Extron DMP 64 Plus, a compact digital matrix processor with six DSP input channels, for audio processing. The DMP 64 Plus is ideal for managing the room’s audio sources, ensuring clear and natural sound during meetings and presentations. The processor’s Acoustic Echo Cancellation technology maintains audio clarity during remote collaborations.

The audio system also includes the Extron XPA 2001 70V power amplifier, which provides reliable amplification in a compact form factor. Paired with Extron SF 26CT LP low-profile ceiling speakers, this setup delivers consistent, high-quality sound throughout the room.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Extron’s products have consistently proven to be reliable and adaptable,” Moxness said. “The DMP 64 Plus and XPA 2001 amplifier, in particular, provided the high-quality audio performance essential for Landsure’s multipurpose room.”

The system also includes several Extron DTP HDMI 4K 230 transmitters and receivers for video distribution. These devices allow for the extension of HDMI signals up to 230 feet over a shielded CATx cable, ensuring that high-resolution video could be displayed on multiple screens with no loss of quality. A DA4 HD 4K distribution amplifier is used to distribute HDMI signals to multiple displays and allows for quick and easy configuration changes depending on the meeting type.

An Extron IPCP Pro 250 xi control processor provides centralized control over the entire AV system. This processor’s advanced security standards and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity ensure that the system is not only powerful, but also secure and reliable. The IPCP Pro 250 xi was seamlessly integrated into the Logitech Tap Touch Controller, enabling intuitive control over microphone volume, vocal reinforcement, TV display power, and additional custom automation features.

Overall, the Landsure Systems meeting room project was a resounding success, receiving high praise from both the client and end users, and meeting the high expectations of leadership. The collaboration between Limitless AV and Extron technologies resulted in a space that meets the company’s functional needs and enhances the overall user experience, making it easier than ever for teams to collaborate effectively.