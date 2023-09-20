Crestron Unveils Desk Q and Desk Touch

The demand for hot desking has skyrocketed as more and more organizations are calling employees back to the physical building. In response, Crestron introduced the new Crestron Desk Q and Desk Touch.

Crestron Desk Scheduling offers a convenient and versatile arrangement that grants employees and visitors the freedom to reserve and use a desk at any time throughout the day. Scheduling meeting rooms has been a part of the corporate world for years, but the emergence of spaces like phone booths, digital hives, jump seats, meeting pods, and unassigned desks has driven the need for reserving and managing short-term and on-demand spaces more holistically.

“The concept of hot desking now encompasses not only the physical office and meeting spaces but also the enabling of technology and devices, making scheduling a comprehensive category in itself," explained Craig Durr, senior analyst at the Futurum Group. "Crestron has been leading meeting space scheduling for years; it is a natural progression to bring that same functionality to spaces where individual employees are working.”

Crestron Desk Scheduling solutions provide an effortless transition to floating hot desk areas and offices by enabling remote workers to schedule a location for their time on-site before leaving home directly from the booking software on their laptop. For in-office employees, highly visible LED status indicators display which desks are available, enabling them to reserve a space on the compact touch screen or through a quick QR code scan. This simple and seamless desk booking experience facilitates higher adoption and utilization for both regularly scheduled hybrid employees and visiting remote workers alike.

"Scheduling is a part of our daily lives. As organizations look to create a better hybrid work environment for their employees and an improved understanding of how and where people are working in the office, we must look outside just the meeting space,” explains Brad Hintze, executive vice president of global marketing, Crestron. “Hot desking has quickly become the crucial technology in workplace design. Businesses are prioritizing their space management strategies to create a welcoming and productive office environment that maximizes office real estate investment.”

Two form factors and multiple mounting options make it simple to deploy Crestron Desk Scheduling products across any space and purposefully integrate them into the natural flow and aesthetic of the office, whether on a tabletop, wall mount, or desk edge. The compact form factor of the Desk Q with QR-code-based reservations is ideal for community workstations, hot desks, and hoteling, while the elegant touch interface of the Desk Touch is ideal for semi-private offices, cubicles, and even stand-ups.

As with existing Crestron scheduling solutions, the Crestron Desk Touch and Desk Q will be able to be managed and deployed through the Crestron XiO Cloud Management Platform, which can also deploy updates as Crestron continues to innovate and improve. At launch, Crestron Desk Scheduling solutions will natively support Appspace, Calven, and Tango software, with new partners added over time and at request.