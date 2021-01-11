Analog Way Drives Entrance Experience at St. Louis Aquarium

America’s newest aquarium is the centerpiece of a $187 million family entertainment attraction in downtown St. Louis, MO. The Aquarium and other attractions are housed in the National Historic Landmark train shed at St. Louis Union Station Hotel, owned by LHM.

DE-ŹYN Studios oversaw the vision and execution of the entrance experience, working directly with LHM on the creative media work and aquarium designer PGAV Destinations on the careful, undetectable integration of technology into their exquisite design.

The Entrance Experience is displayed on DE-ŹYN’s custom seamless 2.7 mm LED display building blocks, which rise from a clock face-style fish tank window to cover the hall’s barrel vault ceiling with a direction change from side to side to forward/back in DE-ŹYN’s redesign.

“We wanted to create a sort of Fantasia ballet in the Grand Lobby, a series of three- to five-minute vignettes combining an original music score, sea life, water, and natural elements in a very stylized way to immerse visitors in a world of enchantment from the moment they arrive,” said John Miceli, chief creative officer and founder of DE-ŹYN Studios.

“The immersive visuals float around the fish tank wall and up and overhead and behind and over that massive palette created by the architecture,” he noted.

Whales, dolphins, betta fish, sharks, jellyfish, manta rays, sardines, and many other sea creatures bring their special flowing movements, synchronized to the music score, through the space providing a wow moment for guests. An Undersea Station that appears to be 3D to the naked eye, water flow and an incredible journey through the galaxy all play a part in the Entrance Experience, the central element in the room.

“At whatever point a visitor walks into the space, whether they see a whole vignette or just part of one, there’s an endless set of ‘wows’ to dazzle them,” added Miceli. “There might be a few betta fish in a love story in a black void or the entire space might be transformed into an undersea observatory that’s quite 3D and colorful. Everything is carefully and artistically done to be simple and elegant and synchronized to the score.”

[The Technology Manager's Guide to the New Era of Digital Signage]

The DE-ŹYN Studios team chose an Analog Way Picturall Pro media server with 8 TB performance-plus NVME hard drives to play back the high-resolution content of the 14,533,632-pixel canvas.

“We could drive DE-ŹYN’s custom resolution LED video wall with specific and high-resolution content using just one Picturall Pro at very high quality and with repeatability,” said Brian Smith, Southeast regional sales manager at Analog Way. “The system also features input cards, so if the space is rented out to an event, they can plug in external sources and support other content.”

DE-ŹYN has provided aquarium staff with intuitive tablet control of the entrance experience. “We allow the user to set up vignette sequences in the order they choose, or they can manually play something for a special guest,” Miceli explained.

The entrance experience recently won a THEA Award for Outstanding Achievement from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). It was cited for crossing the threshold into entertainment design in new and unexpected ways.

“This was our first time working with Analog Way, and we’re very happy with the results. We’re pushing a lot of high-resolution content and never want to settle for anything less than perfection,” Miceli concluded.