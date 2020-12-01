The Technology Manager's Guide to the New Era of Digital Signage

Good to Know

Today, providing clear and easily accessible information quickly and without physical interaction is critical, whether it is to move people from one place to another or to serve up touch-free menus. Learn how digital signage is playing a more important role than ever to help facilitate this, as well as in creating a calm environment in these stressful times.

At a Distance

“Keep it outside” has been the mantra of 2020. Whether company events or public gatherings, creative thinking has been key. Find out how the latest digital signage solutions are helping to keep people safe and socially distanced.

New Products

We round up the latest digital signage products from top manufacturers.

