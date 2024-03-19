AI in AV—Maxen Modernizes Business Communications with Clients

We know AI has been making its way into Pro AV, whether it be through voice tracking on speakerphones or auto framing on videobars and conferencing cameras. But how about an application that helps boost manager productivity and enriches client interactions?

Introducing Maxen, a patented GenAI application from LeapXpert. Maxen produces Communication Intelligence by fusing data from external communication channels, including WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS and phone calls, internal collaboration platforms, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, client data, and enterprise knowledge.

Maxen modernizes business communications with clients by providing relationship managers, such as account managers and financial advisors, with live insights of recent communications and recommendations for impactful message topics and content. The application includes collaborative insights, including features for adding comments and sharing across enterprise teams. Maxen also ensures accurate fact and compliance checking for every message and implements robust data controls to meet the strict governance and compliance needs of enterprises.

Maxen is a new optional module for The LeapXpert Communications Platform which enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner.

“Our launch of Maxen is the next natural step in our product management strategy as our application of Generative AI will empower our customers to get so much more out of their client interactions and boost productivity,” said Dima Gutzeit, founder and CEO of LeapXpert. “We are already experiencing impressive demand for Maxen and have strong expectations it will unlock significant new possibilities for productive client engagement and communication.”