Viewpoint: If You Build It, Will They Come?

Return to office mandates are popping up all over the economy, as organizations continue to ask people to come to an office that was built for ways of working that no longer apply to today’s workforce. As a result, people are resisting these mandates, not just because of the logistic hassles of commuting, but rather because the space that they have stifles their humanity/productivity. As organizations worldwide navigate the complexities of returning to the office post-pandemic, technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth transition.

As people yearn to reconnect with their colleagues in person, configuring the office space to support this desire for human connection becomes essential. Among the myriad of technological advancements, AI stands out as a game-changer in enabling teams to collaborate more effectively, create and manage their work products, and ultimately execute on the strategic goals. Fundamentally, the office space needs to be smarter and better suited to enabling human interaction—it’s time to build the spaces that people want to come to in order to feel like they are part of a team.

AI has and will continue to revolutionize the way teams communicate and manage their projects by making collaboration more efficient and less cumbersome. Through AI-powered communication tools, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, employees can streamline their workflows and eliminate repetitive tasks.

By now, we are very familiar with the ability for AI to enhance individual productivity. Yet, we are in the early stages of learning how AI can be a functional agent for your team’s productivity. Project management software integrated with AI capabilities provides real-time insights into project progress, identifies potential bottlenecks, and offers solutions to mitigate them.

Plus, AI algorithms can analyze historical project data to predict future outcomes, enabling teams to make informed decisions. Moreover, AI-driven platforms facilitate seamless document sharing and version control, ensuring that all team members have access to the most up-to-date information.

That Human Touch

Great, so what does this have to do with the physical office space? Well, humans by and large want to be together, and we tend to do our best work when we are closer to our teammates. There is no technology that can replace the energy you feel and the creativity that is inspired by being close to another human.

While I do love being a full-time remote worker, my favorite moments throughout the year are the times that I get to leave my house and meet with partners and colleagues face-to-face. I look forward to those experiences, but I'm not interested in going to an office everyday just because somebody said so. There must be a purpose, and there must be something there that I can’t get at home.

Facilitating that desire to be connected to the group is the key to drawing humans to the space. One of the significant challenges of remote work has been maintaining this energy and effective collaboration among dispersed teams. AI-powered collaboration tools have bridged this gap by offering virtual environments that simulate the in-office experience.

Virtual meeting platforms, enhanced with AI features, can transcribe meetings, provide real-time translations, and identify key action items, ensuring that everyone is on the same page regardless of their location. AI-driven analytics can track team performance and engagement levels, offering insights into areas that need improvement. However, the true power of this technology is what it does to give you back your humanity and freedom to engage with your colleagues in ways that are deeper than executing tasks to meet a deadline.

Therefore, modern office design should focus on creating spaces that encourage collaboration and interaction. Open floor plans, communal areas, and dedicated collaboration zones can facilitate spontaneous discussions and idea-sharing. However, this space design needs to be flexible and nimble and allow all team members across the neurodiversity spectrum to feel comfortable and safe to be the best version of themselves.

By incorporating wayfinding, desk scheduling, and dynamic environmental control technologies into an employee app, it's possible to create these experiences that enable teams to work in the best ways to support the individuals on that team. Moreover, integrating natural elements, such as plants and natural light, can create a more inviting and relaxing space.

Leveraging AI and machine learning data from building management systems is a great way to analyze employee behavior to curate these environments for your team members and promote employee well-being. In addition, AI-driven scheduling tools can help manage office occupancy levels, ensuring that employees can work in the office on days when their presence is most beneficial.

In a sense, it makes it easier for team members to organize themselves around the time and space that fits that team best. These tools can also optimize the use of office space, reducing overhead costs while providing employees with the flexibility they need. When the physical space can support this, the humans will fill in the blanks necessary to come together on their own terms.

Challenges and Opportunities

By harnessing the power of AI, companies can enhance team collaboration, streamline the organization of work products, and create office environments that support human connection. Yes, AI-driven tools enable employees to work more efficiently, stay connected, and access the information they need to succeed. Yet the greatest benefit of these tools and technologies is the liberation they provide to be human again.

As we move forward, it is essential for organizations to embrace technological advancements and adopt flexible work models that cater to the diverse needs of their workforce. By doing so, they can create a more dynamic, innovative, and productive work environment that not only meets the demands of the present but also paves the way for future success.

The lines between the physical and the virtual office space will continue to blur, but in order for the physical space to remain relevant, it has to elevate the human experience and be a place where team members want to be. More specifically, it needs to be a space where colleagues want to come together because it facilitates their humanity. As organizations mandate a return to the office, it is crucial that we take advantage of available data and technology and configure office spaces in a way that supports these desires for human connection.

Ultimately, the key to a successful return to the office lies in finding the right balance between leveraging technology and fostering human connections. By prioritizing both, organizations can create a thriving workspace where employees feel valued, engaged, and empowered to achieve their full potential.