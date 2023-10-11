SCN Hybrid World: Expert Insights and 16 Speakerphones to Know

The market for speakerphones is evolving. No longer strictly confined to meeting spaces and videoconferencing in the office, speakerphone technology has had to account for the hybrid world in every sector. While many workers are back in the office, many are still home, at least a portion of the time. Instead of having to pop on a headset every time a call comes in, a speakerphone is certainly a nice accessory.

[SCN Hybrid World: How to Make Room Scheduling Easy]

“In the era of burgeoning remote and hybrid work arrangements, the importance of seamless communication in virtual meetings has surged," explained Joel R. Cruz, director of marketing for BZBGEAR. "This entails the need for effective videoconferencing and voice calls for workers operating offsite. The convenience offered by an all-in-one device combining a microphone and speaker, coupled with user-friendly plug-and-play functionalities, significantly streamlines the dynamics of remote work."

So, what should you look for in speakerphones in the home office, conference room, and beyond?

Evolution of Audio Quality

(Image credit: beyerdynamic)

As hybrid meetings change—from huddle rooms to board rooms to open spaces—there are several factors that should be considered in finding the ideal speakerphone. The ability to expand in range is one of those important considerations.

Take the AVer FONE540, for example. "It has a 15-foot pickup radius, but you could daisy-chain two other ones with a network cable to be able to cover a large room," noted Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer. "It has the expandability option to be able to throw one in for a small conference room, but if you have a large conference room, you could chain three of them and then have that single USB connection going back to the PC."

It may sound like a no-brainer, but audio quality is rather important when choosing a speakerphone. That's why understanding how a device's audio capture technology works within the required space is pivotal for your use case.

[SCN Hybrid World Review: 3 Reasons to Love the Audeze Conference Speaker]

“At the core of each contemporary huddle room or conference room lies a delicate interplay between design and technology," said Cruz. "Amidst the multitude of factors influencing this combination, the arrangement takes precedence, particularly with regard to the audio capture capabilities of the speakerphone. Imagine a speakerphone endowed with an impressive 360-degree voice pickup range. Positioning it at the center of the conference table, with participants encircling it, can yield optimal results. This convergence of design and functionality generates an environment where the speaker's voice is faithfully captured, transcending geographical barriers."

“In the era of burgeoning remote and hybrid work arrangements, the importance of seamless communication in virtual meetings has surged.” Joel R. Cruz, BZBGEAR

One factor that always makes headlines is when a device gets certified by reputable UCC companies like Zoom or Microsoft. According to Ken Eagle, CEO of Hall Technologies, a certified speakerphone ensures better audio quality, compatibility with videoconferencing software, ease of use, and reliability.

"It lets you know that you are working with those vendors in creating a product that meets their criteria, their standard," added Harvell. “People get a lot of confidence with that; it's been run through a lab, run through tests. It is that peace of mind and confidence that gives end users that confidence that it has been tested out, so they don't have to do as much benchmark testing themselves."

As Eagle also points out, it's not always just about the speakerphone. Pay attention to the size of the room the speakerphone will be used in, which includes the number of seats at the table. The location of the room is also an important factor, because with greater space comes greater chance for disruptive noises. Plus, budget should always be a consideration, as speakerphones pricing can vary widely.

AI Is Here

Artificial intelligence is the buzzword everywhere, and it's no different in the world of Pro AV. AI is already playing a pivotal role in several products, such as auto-tracking videoconferencing cameras. What role does AI have in the next age of speakerphone technologies?

"AI-powered noise cancellation is now standard on many speakerphones, helping to reduce background noise and improve audio quality," said Eagle. "This is especially important for hybrid workers who may be participating in calls from noisy environments, such as coffee shops or home offices."

[SCN Hybrid World: Better Heard, Not Seen]

"Artificial intelligence has introduced distinctive voice localization features to speakerphones," added Cruz. "Essentially, this technology tracks the current speaker's voice in real time, enabling speakerphones to deliver clear and succinct audio, even when the speaker is active or situated in a bustling environment with background noise."

"AI should reflect human intelligence," added Harvell. " You have to be able to figure out who the active speaker is and intelligently do that, because if there's multiple people talking in the conference room or they're having sidebar conversations, you don't want to pick those guys up."

Eagle also mentioned some "cool new features" to look out for, including real-time translation to allow people to communicate in different languages, automatic transcription, and virtual assistants to control a speakerphone using your voice to take calls, adjust settings, and more without having to touch the device.

There is no shortage of speakerphones to choose from, so which one is right for you? SCN can help start your search with selected models from 16 manufacturers.

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone

(Image credit: AnkerWork)

The AnkerWork SR500 is ideal for both conference rooms and busy open areas thanks to the company’s VoiceRadar 2.0 technology, which uses deep learning to isolate voices from background noise. The speakerphone can accommodate several room sizes with up to five SR500 speakerphones linked together for larger rooms. With an all-in-one conference speaker and microphone, the SR500 picks up voices up to 16 feet away and syncs up with UCC software, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

AVer FONE540

(Image credit: AVer)

The FONE540 is a daisy-chainable USB speakerphone that enhances audio conferencing experiences in personal workspaces, huddle rooms, and medium-to-large conference rooms. Easy to plug in, install, and use, the FONE540 boasts flexible connectivity, noise suppression, and three-way calls. The FONE540 silences noise to guarantee audio clarity to free participants from traditional audio distraction. Additionally, the FONE540 promotes remote collaboration and conversation by implementing double-talk detection.

beyerdynamic SPACE MAX

(Image credit: beyedynamic)

The beyerdynamic SPACE MAX wireless Bluetooth speakerphone combines high-quality speech intelligibility and enhanced audio quality for speech reproduction, multimedia, and music. Whether it’s in a large meeting room, huddle room, or individual office, it’s an ideal plug-and-play solution for hybrid working. Equipped with 360-degree SMART MIC TECHNOLOGY—which automatically detects voice or noise signals while suppressing unwanted reverberation, echo, or feedback—25 hours of battery life, and IP64 certification to protect against dust and splash water, SPACE MAX is a speakerphone for professionals on the go.

Biamp Parlé TTM-XEX

(Image credit: Biamp)

The Parlé TTM-XEX is a low-profile tabletop microphone designed to extend the range of the Parlé TTM-X, an audio-bridging-over-ethernet (ABV) microphone for use in Tesira systems. The TTM-XEX includes Beamtracking technology with four 90-degree zones, providing full coverage of the meeting space. The Beamtracking performance is delivered via an unobtrusive design that can be either ceiling mounted (the Parlé TCM-XEX version) or placed on a tabletop. The TTM-XEX actively tracks and intelligently mixes conversations from around the table, allowing far-end participants to experience the conversation as they would a face-to-face meeting.

BZBGEAR BG-OMNITALK-PRO

(Image credit: BZBGEAR)

Offering crystal-clear communication, the BG-OMNITALK-PRO boasts an impressive 360-degree voice pickup range, extending up to nearly 20 feet. Its four-microphone array ensures every participant is heard with utmost clarity. With plug-and-play connectivity via USB-C or Bluetooth, it seamlessly integrates with various devices and communication apps such as Zoom and Skype for Business. The built-in 8000mAh battery provides 12 hours of music playback and 14 hours of talk time. Designed to accommodate gatherings of up to 15 attendees, its compact design, coupled with advanced DSP technology and universal compatibility, establishes it as an efficient instrument for fostering productive conferences.

ClearOne CHAT 150 BT

(Image credit: ClearOne)

With simple and instant connection to personal computers, mobile devices or Bluetooth-enabled desk phones, the CHAT 150 BT group speakerphone with USB and Bluetooth connectivity provides users with an upgrade to home offices, executive offices, and mid-sized meeting rooms. Featuring a steerable microphone array with first-mic priority, the CHAT 150 BT intelligently activates the microphone closest to the person speaking, reducing interference from ambient noise. It retains the leading features of the original CHAT 150 speakerphone—including advanced noise cancellation, full duplex distributed echo cancellation, and Automatic Level Control (ALC) algorithms—to ensure highly intelligible, natural audio capture and playback.

Crestron Flex Pods

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Flex Pods tabletop wireless audio solution provides customers and channels with even more choice in how they deploy Crestron microphone and speaker solutions across an organization. Crestron Flex Pods include built-in microphone, speaker, and audio controls that wirelessly connect to UC room solutions such as a Microsoft Teams Room. No matter where a user is in the space, Crestron Flex Pods can be moved to ensure optimal range and reach, so everyone can hear and be heard clearly. In-room participants experience consistent audio levels as volume levels are synchronized across all Crestron Flex Pods in the room.

EPOS EXPAND 80

(Image credit: EPOS)

This scalable Bluetooth speakerphone unites up to 16 in-room participants, which are heard clearly through six adaptive, beamforming microphones that isolate voices from room reverb and ambient noise. An ultra-low distortion speaker in a unique suspended speaker box provides rich, natural sound. Conference room attendees can expand the reach of their meetings with up to two speakerphones for larger meetings. Conference calls are easily setup in seconds with multiple connectivity options, intuitive user interface, and one-touch access to a preferred Voice Assistant.

Hall Technologies Odyssey

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Odyssey is a meeting collaboration system that includes mic, speaker, and a built-in presentation switch for a high-quality audio and video experience, whether across the room or across the globe. Odyssey works seamlessly with all soft-codec conferencing solutions and is compatible for Windows, Mac OS, and Android, as well as UC platforms like Zoom, WebEx, and Teams. The audio includes an omnidirectional microphone array with echo cancellation and noise reduction paired with an advanced 10W conference speaker. Presentation options include a USB-hub (resolution up to 1080p@60Hz), HDMI (up to 4K@30Hz), HDBaseT, and wireless casting.

Jabra Speak2 75

(Image credit: Jabra)

The Jabra Speak2 75 is engineered specifically to meet the needs of hybrid working. The professional speakerphone features a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator and a 360-degree light ring that shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones, giving users the reassurance of true professionalism from wherever they may be working. In addition, the speakerphone includes an advanced full-range 65mm speaker, offering a dramatically more powerful audio experience and ultimately resulting in much more efficient and productive meetings.

MAXHUB BM35 Speakerphone

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

MAXHUB’s BM35 is a powerful, portable, Bluetooth speakerphone that provides crystal-clear audio and disruption-free sound for any size meeting space. With a 19-foot pick-up range, AI noise cancellation, and full-duplex audio, the BM35 transforms any room into a modern meeting space. Certified for Zoom, the BM35 offers flexibility and easy installation. Connect the BM35 easily to any PC, with a variety of connection options to choose from including a Bluetooth dongle, plug-and-play, or NFC.

Poly Sync 40

(Image credit: Poly)

The Poly Sync 40 USB Bluetooth smart speakerphone is designed for flexible and huddle workspaces. Everyone can hear and be heard without missing a word with a multimicrophone array. The speakerphone is battery-powered, so teams can use it anywhere in the room. Pair two units together for larger meetings with louder volume, more microphones, and wider voice pickup. Smart and simple, the Poly Sync 40 is just as flexible as the space it sits in.

Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker is certified for Microsoft Teams. With this solution, Sennheiser supports smart, focused, meetings for up to 10 people, whether participants are in the room or remote. It features an omnidirectional speaker that covers more than an 11-foot radius and seven integrated beamforming microphones to achieve enhanced sound quality. Through the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Microsoft Teams provides an automatic meeting transcript in real time, identifying the individual people speaking by name, if they have enrolled their voices. This provides an inclusive meeting experience for remote and hard-of-hearing participants.

Shure Stem Table

(Image credit: Shure)

Part of Shure’s Stem Ecosystem, Stem Table is a high-quality conferencing speakerphone that turns any environment into a professional conferencing space. Firmware updates have delivered improvements in clarity, more consistent speech levels, and enhanced intelligibility for more natural communication for end users. These enhancements to Stem Table yielded improved double-talk performance. Additional updates have improved the installation experience with new Link-Local functionality, a new view to RoomDesign, and API for third-party control for IT professionals.

Yamaha Unified Communications YVC-200

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

Offering USB, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity options, the Yamaha UC YVC-200 is an efficient and effective plug-and-play device that can be used in an array of use cases, from the classroom to the huddle room. The compact YVC-200 fits in any handheld bag or backpack. It is ideal for hybrid workers who are working remotely, putting clear outgoing and inbound audio at their fingertips. The speakerphone also offers 10 hours of wireless battery life and a headphone jack for private listening.

Yealink CP965

(Image credit: Yealink)

The Yealink CP965 is designed for medium and large-sized conference rooms. Based on Android 11, the CP965 provides an easy user interface for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom (the speakerphone is already Microsoft Teams certified with Zoom certification in the works). The CP965 has a 12-microphone array armed with Yealink’s Optima HD Voice technology, providing a crystal-clear voice calling experience, as well as another microphone for noise cancellation. Additionally, the CP965 easily connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth or USB to accommodate a variety of UC hybrid meeting modes.