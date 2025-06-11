InfoComm 2025 Impulse: AI, AR, VR, and XR Capabilities with ENCO

Leading up to InfoComm 2025, SCN asked show exhibitors to discuss trends, technology, inspiration, and share insights of what they’ll show in their booths

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

Today, Ken Frommert, president, ENCO talks AI and the latest in speech-to-text conversion.

(Image credit: ENCO)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

Ken Frommert: AI will be the dominant trend. Manufacturers in the AV space are applying AI in many different and creative ways. We see strong opportunity in the AV community for AI in the speech-to-text conversion realm, especially for live events and staging. That includes captioning as well as real-time, multi-lingual translations to engage a wider audience.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

KF: We will showcase our real-time Qimera virtual production system with an emphasis on its AR, VR, and XR capabilities powered through its graphics engine. We’ll provide visitors to our booth with insights on how its all-in-one package can support a variety of use cases. One example is how corporate clients can apply AR graphics for their video productions and leverage the entire ecosystem for their internal communications as well as external streams. Our other priority is using our enCaption Sierra system for speech-to-text conversion as well as text-to-speech, which uses synthetic voice for content creation. We also show how our enTranslate plug-in effectively handles on-the-fly content translation and furthermore can provide overdubs using AI voices.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

KF: We find inspiration in learning about the projects that our customers and partners are working, and the latest trends that exist outside of our primary focus areas. We enjoy the process of learning how we can leverage technologies in new and innovative ways that solve problems and create more holistic solutions that benefit our customers. There is also networking element that is instrumental to relationship building over time. InfoComm provides a venue for all of the above.

SCN: How does AI improve live captioning?

KF: AI allows us to leverage larger language models to improve the quality and accuracy of captions and translations in ways that come very close to or even exceed the level of service that human stenographers provide.