AI Revolution Advances at InfoComm 2025

Much like last year, artificial intelligence will be one of the dominating buzzwords from the show floor at InfoComm 2025. AI is transforming the modern Pro AV landscape, maximizing efficiency and enhancing the user experience in the conference room, production space, classroom, and beyond. Whether you're looking at the latest AI-driven tracking systems on PTZ cameras or how AI is being used to automate tasks in the workplace, understanding AI is no longer simply a convenience but a necessity.

InfoComm 2025 is set to push the AI revolution forward with four full days of insightful discussions from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. As Pro AV's biggest trend continues to rapidly change how we work, joining the conversation is imperative to keeping up across every vertical.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 10, with the Beyond the Meeting Room: AI’s Expanding Role in the Workplace panel and concluding on Friday, June 13, with AI Tools for Business Productivity in AV Industry, industry experts from Shure, Crestron, AVI-SPL, Almo Pro AV, CTI, and more will dissect AI's expanding role in digital signage, retail, modern workplaces, audio, security, and just about anywhere a Pro AV installation is possible.

"Attendees should be excited for the AI panels because AI is rapidly transforming our world, including the AV industry," said Karen Castaño, director of national business at Almo Pro AV and a panelist on AI Use Cases from the AV Edge on June 12. "Whether you're already using it or not, it’s time to join the conversation. Understanding AI is key to using it effectively as its applications grow. AI has the potential to help streamline time-consuming tasks for my team and, when used thoughtfully, enhance human experience for our customers, which makes this even more exciting for me. It's not about replacing people—it's about enabling better, faster live engagement."