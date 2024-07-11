A Stream Come True: Philips Displays Elevate 5-Star Experience

U.K.'s The Grove Hotel has teamed up with PPDS to enhance the in-room entertainment experience with the installation of 225 Google Cast and Netflix ready Philips MediaSuite TVs within its luxury guestrooms.

The Grove Hotel’s existing TV setup had become outdated, failing to address modern viewing preferences and falling short of guest expectations. Part of an extensive upgrade and refurbishment project, The Grove Hotel sought a TV solution to provide enhanced picture quality together with seamless casting capabilities, embedded streaming and gaming apps, plus the ability to deliver personalized content on a room-by-room basis, enabling guests to take control of their own viewing experiences.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Designed to offer a seamless transition between home and the hotel room, 189 Philips MediaSuite TVs were successfully installed in the guest rooms in The Grove Hotel’s contemporary West Wing. The project was quickly extended to include an additional 36 Philips MediaSuite TVs (43-54 inches) in the 13 rooms and 12 suites in The Grove’s stunning Grade II listed Mansion House.

With Google Cast and Netflix-ready functionality, the Philips MediaSuite TVs enable guests staying at The Grove Hotel to easily access and cast all their favorite content from their preferred accounts (including DAZN, Disney+, Prime, YouTube, and more) directly onto the TV using their own personal connected device, whatever the operating system. With no additional wires or hardware, the risk of tampering or costly dongle thefts is eliminated, while all customer data—such as login credentials—is automatically cleared upon checkout.

Running on Android, and further extending the role and benefits of the in-room TV, guests at The Grove Hotel also have seamless access to a multitude of apps via the Google Play store, with games, news, travel, weather, and information on local attractions among those available through the TV.