LED Power: How INFiLED Delivers Live Game Action

INFiLED is helping to transform the sports-viewing experience at Star Millenium in Normandy, France. Partnering with system integrator Moyens & Techniques de Communication Audiovisuelle (MTCA), INFiLED has implemented an advanced large-scale LED display solution that features high-performance displays from INFiLED’s MV Series, absorbing fans in a high-resolution viewing experience worthy of the stadium itself.

[Pro AV Takes Center Stage in Sports Bars and Live Music Venues]

Star Millenium commissioned two large-format LED displays set-ups measuring 19.6X11.4 feet and 13X8.2 feet. The solution for Star Millenium needed to balance exceptional image quality with budget considerations, while also aligning with the venue’s modern design and technical requirements. MTCA, an expert in complex image capture and broadcast integration, collaborated closely with INFiLED to develop and deliver a set-up tailored to the unique needs of the venue.

The installation features five MV-Series displays: the 19.6X11.4-foot screen, which is installed on the venue’s main stage, and a four-sided suspended cube made up four of the 13X8.2-foot panels. The MV Series was selected for its slim profile, lightweight construction and high visual performance—must haves for an indoor hospitality setting. At just 86mm deep and significantly lighter than traditional cabinets, the panels were quick to install and required minimal structural modification, while maintaining excellent durability for long-term use in a high-traffic environment.

(Image credit: INFiLED)

Designed to perform in all lighting conditions, the MV Series offers high brightness and contrast, ensuring vivid visuals for both daytime and evening events. A wide 160-degree viewing angle in both directions guarantees a clear picture from anywhere in the venue, while the fast refresh rate enables smooth playback of high-speed sports content with zero lag or tearing.

The displays also feature front and rear service access, making them easy to maintain without interrupting service. Built-in sensors adjust brightness automatically based on ambient lighting, while the integrated Display Monitoring System (DMS) allows remote performance tracking to ensure seamless operation during live broadcasts.

MTCA’s collaboration with INFiLED included on-site consultations, technical design and responsive support throughout the process, and the project was delivered on time and within budget.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: INFiLED)

According to the Star Millenium, the installation has redefined the viewing experience at the bar, with the massive screens (with wide viewing angles) creating an electrifying game-day atmosphere and the crystal-clear high-pixel-density visuals highlighting every score and pass. The screens have also boosted foot traffic, food and beverage sales, and overall customer loyalty – demonstrating how high-end LED display technology can turn a local sports bar into a top watch party destination experience that keeps fans coming back match after match.