High-Quality Rooftop Sound in Beverly Hills

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is known for its blend of British elegance and modern Californian style, offering a range of amenities. While the Boxwood restaurant and rooftop pool are enticing, its West End Rooftop is a venue not simply for hotel guests but high-profile events, weddings, and corporate functions. The audio is enhanced, and the neighbors are left happy, with a new Renkus-Heinz speaker system.

[Unheavenly Acoustics]

The 107x40-foor open-air space is framed by a glass wall showcasing sweeping ocean views from Long Beach to the Malibu peninsula. Unfortunately, event sound frequently spilled beyond the property, creating friction with nearby residents and leading to repeated noise complaints. To address these issues without compromising the venue’s reputation, the hotel turned to Russ DuBrow at Electronic Technology for a transformative audio solution.

The partnership — centered on the installation of Renkus-Heinz’s innovative IC Live X Series (ICLX) loudspeakers — resulted in an acoustic upgrade that not only preserved the venue’s prestige but also fostered harmony with the surrounding community. “Guests come to The London expecting a premium experience, and that includes sound quality,” explained DuBrow. “At the same time, we needed to respect the community by eliminating noise spillover. Balancing these needs was our top priority.”

The primary goal for the new system was to deliver a premium audio experience concentrated entirely within the rooftop’s boundaries. “I knew I could meet the hotel’s goals with fewer speakers than the previous installation done 10-plus years ago," DuBrow added. "Recent technology gave me the tools to create the experience the client desired and bring the loudspeaker count down from eight to four. This provided superior sound quality and aesthetically complemented the venue while being cost-effective.”

Renkus-Heinz’s IC Live X Series loudspeakers, known for their precision and adaptability, were selected to address the hotel’s unique requirements. These loudspeakers feature steerable technology that allows sound to be precisely directed, ensuring maximum coverage within the designated event space while preventing sound spillage.

Four ICLX units were mounted along the wall at intervals of 25 ft, each placed 12 ft above the ground. The system was designed to provide one seamless zone of audio, ensuring even sound distribution throughout the rooftop. Complementing the ICLX loudspeakers are two SA112 subwoofers, which provide deep and impactful bass. The entire system was configured using Renkus-Heinz's RHAON II platform, a powerful digital tool that enables precise adjustments to EQ settings, delay, and SPL placement. By digitally steering the sound using Renkus-Heinz’s OmniBeam software and tailoring it to the venue’s acoustic characteristics, the installation team created a system capable of delivering clarity, power, and control.

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

“The IC Live X speakers allowed us to direct sound exactly where we needed: below the glass walls while concentrating the sound in the approximate middle while completely avoiding areas where it wasn’t wanted,” said DuBrow. “This level of control was critical for solving the noise complaints that had been an ongoing issue.”

The upgraded audio system has transformed the rooftop experience at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. Complaints from neighbors have virtually disappeared, and the hotel has not faced further issues with city noise ordinances. Guests and event organizers have praised the improved sound quality, noting its clarity and balance even during high-energy events. DJs and performers benefit from the system’s adaptability, as it provides exceptional audio for both live music and spoken word presentations.

“The difference is night and day,” DuBrow concluded. “Not only does the system deliver incredible sound for guests, but it also keeps the hotel out of trouble with neighbors and city authorities. It’s a win for everyone involved. The IC Live X Series gave us the tools to create something special, and the London Hotel rooftop is now a space that impresses guests and respects the community. That’s exactly what we set out to achieve.”