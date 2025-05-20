Uniguest Digital Signage Hels Luxury Meet the Digital Experience

Newport Harbor Island Resort in Rhode Island is known for its picturesque views, luxury accommodations, and exclusive events. To stay ahead of guest expectations, the resort turned to Uniguest’s Hotel Hub digital signage technology, seamlessly blending modern convenience with the charm of this coastal retreat.

With a schedule filled with weddings, corporate events, and guests exploring the property, the resort needed a way to share information quickly and effortlessly. The challenge was to provide an innovative solution that would enhance communication while preserving the resort’s personalized touch. From grand wedding celebrations to everyday stays, Newport Harbor Island Resort wanted to create memorable moments that started as soon as guests stepped through the door.

Newport Harbor Island Resort - Digital Signage Case Study - YouTube Watch On

“At Newport Harbor Island Resort, we prioritize delivering a seamless and personalized experience for each guest," David Smiley, general manager, said. "The integration of Uniguest’s digital signage has been instrumental in helping us maintain our high standards of service while introducing modern conveniences. It allows us to communicate with guests efficiently, without compromising the warmth and sophistication our resort is known for."

The installation of Uniguest’s digital signage has been a revelation for the property. Four strategically placed digital signage displays are deployed across the resort, as well as 18 Meeting Room Boards using BlueFin display devices, instantly improving guest navigation and the ability to communicate key messaging. A sleek display near the elevator catches the attention of every passerby, while two screens in the meeting areas guide attendees with ease. At the front desk, the fourth display provides an inviting hub of hotel information, keeping guests informed without needing to ask for directions. Not only do these screens offer event details and directional signage, but they also bring a personal touch by displaying logos and photos for weddings and special occasions, delighting couples and their guests.

By introducing Uniguest’s dynamic digital signage and meeting room signs, the resort has revolutionized how guests interact with their surroundings. Staff can now update content effortlessly through a simple content management system, ensuring that each event, from a large corporate gathering to an intimate wedding, feels custom-tailored. The displays have become essential in reducing front desk queries, allowing guests to independently find the information they need, which in turn gives the staff more time to focus on delivering exceptional service.

(Image credit: Uniguest)

"Uniguest’s technology has empowered our team to engage guests in a more effective and thoughtful manner," Smiley said. "By providing timely and relevant information, we’ve been able to enhance the guest experience while ensuring our operations remain smooth and unobtrusive. This partnership has been a key factor in elevating our service delivery. What truly sets the Uniguest technology apart is the ability to create personalized experiences for each guest group. Whether it’s showcasing a bride and groom’s wedding photos or incorporating a company’s logo into the event signage, the resort has embraced this feature to add a unique, meaningful touch to every event. Guests are thrilled by the thoughtful integration, which makes their time at the resort even more memorable.”

Newport Harbor Island Resort has also deployed Uniguest’s Secure Workstation solution, giving guests access to web browsing and useful applications, further enhancing their technology offering. “Uniguest has been a great partner for our resort, the project management team are proactive and engaged in our journey, the support team has been responsive, and they have delivered on their promises time and again," Smiley concluded. "We feel this is a partnership that benefits our property and our guests and are delighted with the results.”