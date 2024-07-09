Terre Haute Casino Resort Antes Up with 1 Sound—5 Things to Know

Indiana's Terre Haute Casino Resort recently opened its doors to visitors with a 56,000 square-foot gaming floor, 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, poker rooms, and a TwinSpires Sportsbook area. NV5, a consulting and engineering firm, and American Sound and Electronics worked together to design and install various audiovisual aspects in the resort, choosing 1 SOUND loudspeakers to amp things up throughout the massive game floor.

5 Things to Know About the Audio at Terre Haute Casino Resort

1. How long did the project take from start to finish?

The hotel itself began construction in 2022 and opened spring of this year taking nearly two years to complete. When it came to installing the audiovisual components the central bar’s 1 SOUND system went up just prior to the casino's grand opening.

2. What was all installed?

For the central bar on the gaming floor, American Sound installed a 360-degree, dual-sided, LED video wall above the bar. Both teams together implemented 1 SOUND loudspeakers for this bar deploying two of 1 SOUND’s Contour CT28s in the ceiling paired with SUB310s. These three-way, constant directivity, horn-loaded, point sources provided the SPL and energy needed for the space. Two other locations that called for more SPL incorporated Cannon C8s and WSUB45s mounted to the ceiling with their dedicated C-Clamp accessories.

3. Why was 1 SOUND the ideal choice?

In this central area of the game floor, the audio is expected to lend itself to live music, live sporting event audio, and background music. The goal was to have the SPL and energy needed for the space while having clarity and sonic intelligibility for people to listen in to games or music as well.

NV5 specified 1 SOUND trusting in the brand's overall signature clarity and sound of their loudspeakers. The Contour CT28 was the loudspeaker for the job because of its high SPL and efficiency in such a compact cabinet and because this 3-way loudspeaker produces articulate high frequencies and impact resulting in the sonic clarity they would need.

“The CT28 speakers served as an ideal match for the space, delivering an uncompressed range of sound," explained Greg Martin, associate principal, technology and acoustics, NV5. "This enabled patrons to engage in fluid conversation without having to compete with the system, while still ensuring energetic music levels were maintained."

4. Were there any challenges in the installation? If so, please detail, if not, what made it so "easy?"

“1 SOUND was easy to install and configure," said Daniel Martin, senior design engineer, American Sound and Electronics. "After we applied the FIR presets from the manufacturer into the DSP/AMP, the process for commissioning the system went super quick! Any correction applied was for delay offset between the CT28s and the SUB310s as well as to counteract room anomalies only. Accounting for any box discrepancies wasn’t needed at all.

"The system sounds great. The other two spaces with the Cannon C8 and wall subwoofer WSUB45 combo sound were just as impressive."

5. What has been the response from the venue/customers?

"Our consultants, colleagues, and most importantly, the customer, were impressed with the fidelity of the performance systems spaces within the casino facility," concluded Martin. "Clean mixes at higher SPL kicked off the opening day and weekend.”