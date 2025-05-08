Putnam County Schools Enhance Communication and Engagement with PPDS

The Putnam County School System (PCSS) located an hour east of Nashville, is one of the Tennessee’s largest public school districts, employing over 1,700 staff and educating over 12,000 students. The use of display technology plays a critical role in the teaching and learning experiences for its students and faculty across 22 schools, but also inside its busy, multi-purpose central offices. To enhance communication and engagement, the school system recently turned to PPDS digital signage solutions.

The PCSS central offices are a hive of activity, with important meetings, events, conferences, and collaborations both in person and virtually, with other districts and educational offices hosted on a daily basis.

[The Nine 2025: Setting the Tone]

With an aging and inefficient digital signage system, the PCSS required a tailored, modern, flexible, and future-proof solution that would enable seamless, dynamic content management across its reception and common areas, conference rooms, and in the main boardroom. Key to its ambitions was the ability to display everything from event schedules and meeting agendas through to presentation materials and live feeds for virtual attendees, all in a visually appealing and professional format.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Teaming up with educational AV specialist Howard Technology Solutions, a selection of 10 Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line) displays, ranging from 55-98 inches, were selected to achieve the office’s evolving and widening range of communication needs and ambitions.

“The new Philips digital signage solution has truly transformed our ability to communicate," said Sam Brooks, future ready aupervisor, Putnam County School System. "Not only have we enhanced the presentation of information, we have also made our meetings more engaging and effective for all, whether in person or virtual.”

Meeting the brief and budgetary requirements, the Philips Signage 3000 Series and its support of 4K content is ideal for the dynamic office needs of today and into the future, ensuring a consistent and reliable performance at all times.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a professional Android SoC built in, the Philips Signage 3000 Series delivers fully secure remote management options to the PCSS team, adopting PPDS’ evolutionary Philips Wave cloud platform. The Philips Wave platform allows Putnam County staff to easily update content remotely (24/7), ensuring all displays showcase up-to-date, relevant, and consistent information.

This flexibility empowers staff to manage announcements, schedules, and materials effortlessly, improving communication during both in-person and virtual meetings, while also allowing for immediate resolution of any issues that may arise.

The installations of the Philips signage displays have had an immediate and overwhelmingly positive impact at the central offices, creating a more professional look and feel, while the capabilities have significantly enhanced the productivity and efficiencies for all meeting types.

Staff have also seen increased levels of engagement during meetings and events, with the Philips signage creating a more interactive and collaborative experience for all involved, with dynamic content ensuring all attendees are involved and engaged at all times.

The straightforward accessibility and user friendliness of the control system has been embraced by all team members, including those with minimal or no previous experience, allowing meetings and events to begin on time and to be presented with confidence and professionalism.

“With Philips Professional Displays we have enabled a seamless experience where anyone can enter our meeting room and, within just a few minutes, have their presentation ready to go," Corby King, director of schools at Putnam County School System, concluded. "The straightforward accessibility and user friendliness of the control system not only saves time but also allows individuals to lead meetings confidently, even if they lack prior experience.”