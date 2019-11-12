2020 NanoLumens Crystal Nixel Awards Are Now Open For Submissions

Continuing to emphasize the importance of creativity in the design of compelling NanoLumens LED display installations, NanoLumens has opened submissions for the fifth annual Crystal Nixel Awards. The annual awards program spotlights and rewards an American and international partner that demonstrates outstanding creativity in the design and implementation of a NanoLumens LED visualization solution during the course of 2019.

“NanoLumens displays continue to empower designers and their customers to imagine and create dynamic LED visualization solutions that engage customers in new and previously unimaginable ways,” said Joe’ Lloyd, NanoLumens VP of global marketing. “The Crystal Nixel Awards program was created to spotlight the very best of these installations. We’re looking forward to seeing how this year’s teams have demonstrated their creative design and technological abilities to create compelling engagement experiences.”

This year’s NanoLumens Crystal Nixel Award submissions will be voted on by the NanoLumens team in order to determine the final winners. Submissions for this year’s awards will be open here until Jan. 24, 2020 with winners announced by Feb. 14, 2020.