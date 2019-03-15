2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards Open for Entries

Each year, Systems Contractor News celebrates products that change the pro AV world for the better, and this year is no exception. Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards, honoring the innovations that makes integrators' lives easier.

The 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2018, and winners will be announced at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL.

To be eligible for an award, companies must exhibit at InfoComm 2019, and the product must have shipped in 2018. Each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.

Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by May 1, 2019; there will be no extentions. So, don’t delay—submit your entry now.

2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards Categories:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Most Innovative Video Display Solution

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Most Innovative Video Processing

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Most Innovative IoT Product

Most Innovative Emerging Technology