Massive Absen Display Brings Exterior of the NBA's Phoenix Suns Home Arena to Life

Quick view:

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury now have what is reported as the largest exterior LED display at an NBA/WNBA arena.

An Absen transparent mesh LED display spans more than 226 feet.

Video is included to show how massive this display is.

You don't have to do much to heat things up in Phoenix. But the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury have done just that with an LED spectacular spanning the entire plaza entrance on the exterior of their home arena, the Mortgage Matchup Center.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

Per AVIXA, this is the largest exterior transparent LED display installed at an NBA/WNBA arena. The Absen transparent mesh LED display spans 226.4x41 feet and covers 9,256 square feet with more more than 17 million pixels at a 60 fps refresh rate.

“We want everyone who visits Mortgage Matchup Center to have a memorable experience, and that starts the moment they arrive,” Mat Ishbia, owner of both the Suns and Mercury, told NBA.com. “We’re creating a place where fans can come together for the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and our new LED display gives us a powerful new platform to celebrate the Suns and Mercury, connect with our community and engage with our fans.”

Designed by One Revel, the massive display outside the venue will play host to watch parties for the biggest games and potentially concerts and other live events with highlights, clips, and stats being pumped into the display for visitors on the outside.

Take a look below.

SCN Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.