Quam Is Officially on the Network: Introducing QIP

Quam Nichols is officially on the network. The company has introduced its QIP line up of endpoints, bringing its audio performance and installer-first simplicity to a new family of PoE/PoE+ endpoints.

[AVoIP and Adaptability]

Built for SIP/Multicast and Singlewire InformaCast platforms, QIP gives integrators a flexible new approach to designing network audio systems for voice paging, emergency notification, tones, background music, and other critical communication applications. “QIP brings Quam quality into the digital age, delivering networked endpoints with the performance and durability of Quam’s traditional loudspeakers," CEO Randy Moore added.

While the technology behind the system may be new territory for the Quam product portfolio, the philosophy behind QIP remains true to Quam. QIP brings Quam’s focus on speech intelligibility, dependable performance, and installer-friendly design to the network. The endpoints feature digital high-fidelity audio, integrated digital microphones for two-way communication and straightforward integration with VoIP/SIP phone systems.

QIP endpoints support standard PoE (IEEE 802.3af) and PoE+ (IEEE 802.3at) power and feature integrated Class D amplification with digital signal processing. SIP models support G.711µ, G.711a and G.722 codecs, while multicast supports G.711µ and G.711a.

The QIP endpoints also support full-duplex communication and a broad range of network protocols, making them suitable for today's increasingly connected communication environments. QIP was also engineered to streamline both installation and configuration, helping integrators get endpoints onto the network and get projects moving.

The initial QIP family provides multiple form factors, allowing integrators to choose an endpoint based on the application rather than forcing every installation into the same solution. QIP covers most indoor environments, and includes the QIP 1x2-foot Tile Replacement Endpoint, the QIP 2x2-foot Tile Replacement Endpoint, QIP 2-Way 2x2-foot Tile Replacement Endpoint, QIP All-in-One Cut-In Ceiling Endpoint, and the QIP Wall Mounted Endpoint.

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“We see QIP as much more than a product launch,” concluded Moore. “This is a long-term commitment to PoE and network audio. More QIP endpoints are already planned, giving integrators an expanding ecosystem for designing network audio systems around the needs of the space. We want integrators to know that as their network audio needs evolve, Quam intends to evolve right alongside them.”