Estadio Banorte Stadium Is Now the World’s Largest 10G SDVoE AV over IP Network

AVPro Edge together with regional distributor Duoson AV, brand representative Polaris Controls, and systems integrator POP Media Technology, has completed the world's largest 10G SDVoE AV over IP single network powered by AVPro MXnet at Mexico City's Estadio Banorte football stadium. Known across Mexico as "El Coloso de Santa Úrsula," after the neighborhood in which it is located, the venue now features more than 500 video displays and over 20 video walls, creating the ultimate live sports experience for fans. The system delivers live action, replays, wayfinding, and branded content on screens throughout the venue—an engineering achievement made possible by the unmatched performance of AVPro's 10G SDVoE AV-over-IP ecosystem.

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The Estadio Banorte stadium is the largest stadium in Latin America. Opened in 1966 and rising more than 7,000 feet above sea level, the immediate challenge was of immense scale. For tens of thousands of fans in the stands and millions more watching around the world, every one of those screens must come alive at exactly the right instant. So, how do they deliver pristine, perfectly synchronized video to every concourse screen, suite, hospitality space, and giant video wall throughout an enormous concrete bowl, all from a single source?

The answer was a single AVPro MXnet ecosystem. AVPro delivered a complete end-to-end ecosystem engineered to function seamlessly as a unified solution. At the heart of the system are MXnet 10G SDVoE transceivers—compact encoder/decoder endpoints installed behind each display—paired with MXnet 100G core switches, MXnet access switches, and dual CBOX-HA control systems for high-availability management of the entire network. Together, these components route spectacularly clear and detailed live video content to displays and large-format video walls throughout the stadium. Because every endpoint communicates on the same network using the same protocol, any source can be routed to any screen, anywhere in the building, on demand.

“The AVPro design team set up and carefully tested the entire AV system in the factory laboratory before deployment, validating the system architecture prior to delivery to Mexico City,” explained Kevin Wang, VP of product development at AVPro. “This level of preparation ensured a seamless installation once onsite, demonstrating the significant value of combining detailed engineering and design preparation carried out by the entire AVPro team.”