What to Know about Riedel's New OnAir Headset Platform

Riedel Communications unveiled its new OnAir headset platform. This new family of professional intercom headsets were designed for broadcast, live entertainment, sports, and other live production applications. The platform includes the OnAir 200, 400, and 500 Series, covering applications from lightweight single-ear communication to dual-ear headsets for high-noise environments.

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Riedel developed the OnAir platform with a focus on speech intelligibility, ergonomics, integration, and serviceability. Speakers and microphones are optimized for intercom audio, while the 500 Series also provides passive isolation for use in demanding environments. The 400 and 500 Series also feature integrated Push-to-Talk (PTT) controls, allowing users to respond directly from the headset rather than operating a key on the connected intercom device.

“With OnAir, we wanted to rethink our headset portfolio around the practical requirements we see in live production every day,” said Kristina Uhlitz, product manager at Riedel Communications. “A headset is something operators may wear and interact with for hours, so audio quality and comfort were just as important to us as intuitive control and flexibility. Features such as integrated PTT, the reversible design, and exchangeable cables on the 400 and 500 Series allow the headset to adapt to different users, devices, and workflows.”

The OnAir 200 Series is designed for lightweight, single-ear communication. It is available in two versions: an analog model with a fixed XLR4F connection and a digital model with a fixed USB-C connection. Both versions feature mic mute, reversible designs, and easily replaceable parts.

(Image credit: Riedel Communticatons)

The OnAir 400 Series is available in single and dual-ear versions and adds integrated controls, and flexible connectivity. An integrated PTT button on the mic boom allows users to respond directly from the headset. The 400 Series also features a reversible design, a pressure-reducing headband cutout, and an exchangeable Mini XLR7 connection at the ear cup, allowing cables to be changed for use with different devices.

The OnAir 500 Series is designed for demanding high-noise environments such as motorsports. Its dual-ear design combines high passive isolation with expanded controls directly on the headset. In addition to the reply key on the mic boom, two PTT buttons on the ear cup provide additional access to intercom communication. A dedicated radio mode enables the buttons to operate with radios. Like the 400 Series, the 500 Series features a reversible design and an exchangeable Mini XLR7 connection.

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Riedel has also designed the OnAir platform with serviceability in mind. On the 400 and 500 Series, components including the ear and head cushions, dust protection, mic boom module, and cable can be replaced individually, while the 200 Series features replaceable ear and side cushions. Beyond serviceability, OnAir has been conceived as a platform with room to evolve as production needs continue to change.