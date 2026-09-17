Vizrt Reimagines Live Production Workflows

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The new TriCaster Vizion AI/R add-on integrates real-time AI keying and augmented reality (AR) graphics directly into existing production setups.

Vizrt restructured its portfolio into clear, scalable tiers to fit different needs: TriCaster Mini, TriCaster Prizm, and TriCaster Vizion.

Vizrt users now experience modernized control and high-end replay features across LivePanel Pro and 3Play Vivid.

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt has officially unveiled a comprehensive refresh across its live production lineup, including several major hardware and software innovations with a TriCaster Vizion AI/R add-on, 3Play Vivid, and TriCaster Prizm, alongside the enhanced LivePanel Pro feature. This reimagined portfolio aims to lower technical barriers, modernizing live production workflows while elevating replay capabilities and enabling teams of all sizes to create highly immersive virtual graphics and environments.

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“TriCaster changed live production forever," said Rohit Nagarajan, CEO of Vizrt. "Thousands of teams built their success on it and our job is to make that foundation unstoppable. Today we're delivering more innovation, more control, more possibility, inside the systems teams already know and trust."

At the center of this product refresh is the TriCaster Vizion AI/R, a specialized subscription add-on designed for the flagship TriCaster Vizion platform. By pairing real-time AI keying directly with augmented reality (AR) graphics, the solution makes high-end virtual set production and visual elements accessible without requiring specialized technical skills or complex custom builds. This integrated approach allows content creators to maximize their existing infrastructure and produce broadcast-quality content flexibly, cost-effectively, and at scale. As Ryan Hansberger, VP of technology, platform, and architecture at Vizrt, noted, the goal of this customer-driven portfolio update is to simplify how storytellers launch and scale their live production journeys without introducing unnecessary system complexity.

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Alongside software advancements, Vizrt has restructured its hardware offerings into a multi-tiered ecosystem designed to grow with production demands. The TriCaster Mini serves as an entry-level introduction, running on multiple hardware formats—including laptops—to help new users learn and build foundational live streaming skills. Positioned for mid-tier organizations, corporate communications, educational broadcasts, and live event teams, the new TriCaster Prizm offers a single, highly scalable solution with professional capabilities. For top-tier environments where performance cannot be compromised, the flagship TriCaster Vizion provides complete operational flexibility, operating seamlessly either on-premises or within cloud environments.

Both the TriCaster Prizm and TriCaster Vizion feature updated 2RU rack-mount hardware equipped with onboard audio and dual power redundancy. By eliminating single points of failure in mission-critical environments, this consolidated hardware architecture allows engineering teams to focus heavily on continuous software performance. Powering the entire ecosystem is NDI IP networking technology, which is deeply integrated into the system architecture to deliver native, production-grade IP connectivity and seamless third-party software integration.

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Complementing the switcher lineup, Vizrt also announced 3Play Vivid, an upgraded instant replay and slow-motion capture system designed specifically for live sports and event production. Available on-premises or in the cloud, 3Play Vivid combines the best attributes of previous 3Play models into a unified platform supporting 10-bit HDR video processing. Furthermore, mid- and top-tier switchers now incorporate LivePanel Pro, a browser-based interface that streamlines control over video switching, audio mixing, media playback, and custom macros through an updated widget-based design.